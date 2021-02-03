Breaking News
Buffini & Company Founder, CEO, Honored as RISMedia 2021 Newsmakers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Industry leaders Brian Buffini and Dermot Buffini were honored as RISMedia Newsmakers for demonstrating their resiliency, selflessness and ingenuity during an unprecedented time.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISMedia, the leading news provider for the residential real estate industry, has once again recognized Buffini & Company founder and chairman, Brian Buffini, and CEO, Dermot Buffini, as RISMedia 2021 Newsmakers. Brian Buffini was recognized in the category of “Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders.” Dermot Buffini was selected for the “Influencers: The Thought Leaders” category. The two join the ranks of influencers from top real estate organizations like the National Association of REALTORS®, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RE/MAX and other noteworthy names.

“Impacting and improving the lives of people has been the pillar of my business for more than 30 years,” says Buffini. “Although 2020 was extremely challenging for many, it has been a privilege to share valuable market information and messages of motivation at a time when we needed it the most.”

Dermot Buffini connected with Buffini & Company Members and leaders of major brokerages to help them navigate the difficult year.

“We are invested in our clients’ success and we will remain laser focused to ensure they have the tools, training and information to thrive in any market,” he says.

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers included 10 Hall of Fame inductees and nearly 300 industry leaders in the following categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters. All recipients were nominated by the outlet’s readers and editors and chosen based on their community impact, passion for real estate and commitment to inspiring and leading others to success.

The Newsmakers are showcased in the February 2021 issue of Real Estate Magazine and online: https://rismedia.com/2021-newsmakers/.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com. 

Courtney Klepsch, Director of Marketing Content & Communication
Buffini & Company
(760) 827-2101 x2149
[email protected]

