Carlsbad, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swanepoel Power 200 has once again recognized Buffini & Company chairman and founder, Brian Buffini, and chief executive officer, Dermot Buffini, as two of the most influential leaders in the real estate industry. This is the fourth consecutive year the men have been ranked on this prestigious list which also includes thought leaders from some of the most powerful companies in real estate, including Home Services of America, RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and more. The 10th annual listing ranks these qualified professionals in the real estate brokerage industry based on their leadership qualities and future impact on the profession.

In acknowledging this honor, Brian Buffini reflected on his iconic legacy in the industry.

“Even after 30 years personally in the industry, I still love real estate,” he said. “That’s because I continue to be inspired by our clients who are committed to becoming the best versions of themselves, professionally and personally, for their clients. That’s what’s excites me about the business.”

Dermot Buffini noted his company’s ongoing commitment to providing superior service for its clients, especially in a changing real estate market.

“Our motto this year is ‘We’ve Got You!’” he said. “We have the training resources and a full team of professionals that will help you reach your goals, no matter where you are in your career. We’re ready to help you change your business and your life.”

For more information about the Swanepoel Power 200 and to see the full list visit here.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 45 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to live your best life. His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and host of “It’s a Good Life” podcast where he delivers simple tips, tools and training for a good life. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dermot Buffini

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Dermot leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life by securing more leads, sales, income and time off. Before becoming CEO, Dermot was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development as the senior vice president of business development. Dermot has been recognized as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s CEO of the Year, a RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. His commitment to excellence has led the San Diego Union-Tribune to recognize Buffini & Company as a Top Place to Work in San Diego consecutively since 2016. Dermot emigrated to San Diego, Calif. from Dublin, Ireland in 2004. He currently resides in Southern California.

