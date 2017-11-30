Breaking News
Home / Top News / Buffkin / Baker Names Nat Sutton Partner in Nonprofit Practice

Buffkin / Baker Names Nat Sutton Partner in Nonprofit Practice

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Buffkin / Baker, a leading national retained search firm, is pleased to announce that Nathaniel J. Sutton – former partner and vice chairman of Heidrick & Struggles – has joined the firm as partner and head of its nonprofit practice.

 

“Nat has more than 17 years of executive search experience, and has been immensely successful in the nonprofit, higher education and philanthropic arenas,” said Craig Buffkin, managing partner of Buffkin / Baker. “Nat is also an innovator in the banking industry, where he advanced leading-edge public affairs and customer service strategies for Citgroup. We are thrilled to have him leading our nonprofit practice.”

 

For seven years, he headed the education and non- profit practice of Heidrick & Struggles, where he grew the practice from $3 million to $17 million in annual revenue.

 

During his tenure at Heidrick & Struggles, Sutton served major education, arts, cultural and philanthropic organizations, as well as leading corporations. His clients have included The American Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Howard University, Yale University, the University of Connecticut, The Cleveland Museum, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Norton Museum of Art, the Miami Art Museum, as well as The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the MasterCard Foundation, the Robin Hood Foundation and the Marion Ewing Kauffman Foundation, Ford Motor Company, Raytheon, Bank of America, Citigroup/Citibank, and US Trust.

 

Sutton also previously served as vice president and director of corporate communications for Citigroup. At Citi he oversaw the corporation’s internal and external communications, investor communications, new media and creative services. As head of the corporate customer affairs group, he developed Citibank’s first global customer service strategy and five-year public affairs plan. During his tenure BusinessWeek recognized the company’s public relations group as one of the world’s 10 best.

 

He is a board member of the League of American Orchestras, the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) and the Harvard Business School Club. Sutton is a former board member of the American Folk Art Museum, former board chair of Opus 118 Harlem School of Music and a former trustee of the Metropolitan Opera Guild.

 

Sutton holds a bachelor’s degree from City College of New York, and a diploma from Centre d’Etudes Industrielles in Lausanne, Switzerland. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program (AMP).

 

 “Buffkin / Baker has had significant growth as a retained search firm, and has bolstered its nonprofit, higher education, health care, digital, media and entertainment practices,” said Sutton. “This success – especially in the nonprofit sector – was very appealing to me, and I am eager to join the leadership team to continue building the firm for the future.”

 

About Buffkin / Baker

 

Buffkin / Baker is a retained search firm focusing in health care, higher education, entertainment/digital media, digital marketing, nonprofit, technology, private club and financial services. Each partner in the firm has been a leader in their respective fields and each has more than a decade of retained search experience. Combined, the firm’s partners have more than 175 years of search experience and more than 180 years of industry experience. Buffkin / Baker serves public, private, venture and private equity backed companies. Office locations include Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Winston-Salem, N.C., Charleston, S.C. and Washington, D.C., with affiliate offices in London. The company is a member of Panorama Search, a global federation of 17 executive search firms with 35 offices globally. Buffkin / Baker’s health care practice has been named the 21st largest health care search practice by Modern Healthcare – and is the largest Nashville health care search firm.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f351d88-35dc-4f4d-a0ee-353b490548aa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab3a72b-5b82-4253-af67-d3acbaefab1a

CONTACT: Todd Smith
Buffkin / Baker
6154545745
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.