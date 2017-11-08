Build-A-Bear Partners with LYONSCG to Re-Imagine the Digital Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), now part of the Capgemini Group, today announced its partnership with Build-A-Bear Workshop, a one-of-a-kind global brand kids love and parents trust. Build-A-Bear charged LYONSCG with helping the company completely re-imagine its digital experience, including eCommerce strategy, design, and platform implementation services, and the launch of new sites for the U.S. (www.buildabear.com) and U.K. (www.buildabear.co.uk) markets in October. Built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the sites feature a fun, immersive brand experience that brings to life the iconic Build-A-Bear store experience, where Guests create their very own furry friends using a hands-on, interactive process.

With over 400 locations worldwide, Build-A-Bear has welcomed countless kids and kids at heart to its stores, and created more than 170 million furry friends throughout the past 20 years. The in-store experience is built on an extremely unique and personalized model. Guests of all ages make memories together while stuffing their furry friend, then customizing it with sounds, scents, clothing and accessories.

The new Build-A-Bear digital experience is playful, emotional, and engaging. The centerpiece of the site is “The Bear Builder,” a fully integrated, interactive application that guides visitors through the process of creating a customized furry friend. The process concludes with a “heart ceremony,” where Guests not only select a heart for their stuffed animal, but are also prompted through sound and animation to make a wish, similar to the in-store experience. Another highlight is the seamless integration of the “Play” site, which includes videos, interactive games, and activities.

“We feel like we picked a great partner to support our digital initiatives,” said Mike Early, Senior Managing Director of Information Technology, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. “The LYONSCG team has demonstrated a very high level of commitment, expertise, and creativity. We are incredibly happy with the results and look forward to continuing to work with them as we further enhance our new platform.”

Further integration with the store is evident throughout the site, with features such as Find-A-Workshop and Build-A-Party that allow customers to book a party at a physical location. With Salesforce Commerce Cloud as its foundation, Build-A-Bear now has a flexible, scalable solution to drive innovation and growth for many years to come. The project also included several technology integrations including Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Deck Commerce, CyberSource, Avalara, and Channel Advisor.

“We’re very proud of this project. The team built an incredible digital experience that’s as special as the Build-A-Bear brand,” said Dave Barr, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, LYONSCG, now part of the Capgemini Group. “The design, interactive features, and attention to detail throughout the site are truly impressive. We look forward to working with Build-A-Bear on additional enhancements that will make it even better.”

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

The term “partners” does not refer to a legal partnership between Capgemini and/or Lyons Consulting Group and Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

About Lyons Consulting Group

Lyons Consulting Group (LYONSCG), part of the Capgemini Group, is a leading global commerce service provider, with capabilities that include consulting, digital agency, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. LYONSCG combines proven methodologies, deep technical expertise, and award-winning design to create digital commerce experiences that engage and convert consumers and buyers. Hundreds of leading B2C and B2B brands trust LYONSCG to realize their commerce vision and continually optimize it to drive profitable growth. LYONSCG is a partner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Hybris, and Magento; is a recipient of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Global Sales Partner and Delivery Partner of the Year awards, and Magento Partner Excellence and Magento Innovator of the Year awards. For more information, go to www.lyonscg.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About Build-A-Bear

Founded in St. Louis in 1997, Build-A-Bear, a global brand kids love and parents trust, seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has approximately 400 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom and China, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. The company was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the ninth year in a row in 2017. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) posted a total revenue of $364.2 million in fiscal 2016. For more information, visit buildabear.com.

