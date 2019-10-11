Build a Castle for Your Kingdom at Discovery Cube Orange County

Beginning Oct.12 the new Castle Builder exhibit will invite guests to build a castle brick by brick and be fully immersed in castle life

Castle Builder at Discovery Cube Orange County Discovery Cube Orange County welcomes children of all ages to create their own kingdoms and castles at the new Castle Builder exhibit from Oct. 12 – Jan. 26.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Discovery Cube Orange County welcomes children of all ages to create their own kingdoms and castles at the new Castle Builder exhibit from Oct. 12 – Jan. 26. The exhibit will teach apprentices the planning skills they need to create their own castles, fortresses, and kingdoms.

“The Castle Builder exhibit will test children’s planning and construction skills as they build a castle brick by brick,” said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. “Guests will get to explore a castle and see all of its intricacies, use a catapult to test the strength of a fortress wall, and even visit a dragon.”

After building a castle of their own in one of three build areas separated by age, guests can visit a giant castle and see the king and queen’s thrones, a suit of armor and dragon made of LEGO® bricks, and the king’s secret treasure room filled with jewels. Children also can dress up in medieval costumes, visit the lookout tower to fend off intruders, and study secrets from real-world castles such as Blarney, Arundel, and Neuschwanstein.

Additionally, guests can use a 3-D computer program and hands-on catapult to virtually build and test the durability of their castle walls. Visitors also can visit the dragon’s cave and create their own fantastical fairytale.

Created for children of all ages and their families, the Castle Builder exhibit invites builders to explore the medieval world with their imaginations.

You can build your own castle from the ground up beginning Oct. 12. Tickets can be purchased online at https://oc.discoverycube.org/event/castle-builder/ or at the ticket booth.

About Discovery Science Foundation



The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, presented by Taco Bell, continues to inspire and educate millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 “Most Trusted Brands” in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House.

In November 2014, a second nonprofit Discovery Cube offering an exhibit and program mix unique to Los Angeles, opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley. Most recently, Discovery Cube’s Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean-science education and programs. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms (@DiscoveryCubeLA, @DiscoveryCubeOC).

Media Contacts:

Angelyssa Granillo

[email protected]

714-263-8743

Emiko Kaneoka

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92b0f18f-4752-4324-adf7-abedfadcdc3c