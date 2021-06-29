Build Your Masterpiece – CORSAIR Launches New Full-Tower 7000 Series Cases

New CORSAIR H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler also launches, boasting a massive 420mm radiator with three ML140 RGB fans

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced a new series of full-tower ATX cases to accommodate the biggest, most ambitious enthusiast builds: the CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW and the CORSAIR iCUE 7000X RGB. Available in black and white, both 7000 Series cases feature a mammoth interior for maximum cooling potential, accommodating multiple radiators – up to three 360mm or two 420mm simultaneously. Exceptional airflow comes courtesy of included 140mm PWM fans featuring CORSAIR AirGuide technology, while the popular CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system helps you easily create tidy, professional-looking builds.

Choosing from either the 7000D AIRFLOW’s perforated steel high-airflow front panel, or the 7000X RGB’s three beautiful tempered glass windows to showcase your system and lighting, PC enthusiasts will find the ideal case for their next masterpiece.

The cavernous interior of 7000 Series cases offers a multitude of cooling configurations to handle almost any PC cooling setup, with room for up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans, or multiple radiators including up to 3x 360mm or 2x 420mm simultaneously. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install up to four 120mm fans or up to a 480mm radiator into the side of the case.

The 7000D AIRFLOW includes three 140mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, for concentrated airflow directed toward your PC’s hottest components. The 7000X RGB goes a step further and adds radiant RGB lighting with four included SP140 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans, each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs. An included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, CORSAIR iCUE software, and a PWM fan repeater provide comprehensive control of not only lighting, but fan speed and performance too. Both the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB offer an abundance of storage space including 6x combo 2.5in / 3.5in drive trays and 3x 2.5in SSD mounts. A full array of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 4x USB 3.0 ports ensures the 7000 Series meets the needs of nearly any system.

The 7000 Series’ tempered glass window showcases your premium components, while the case cleverly conceals your cables. The CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system routes major cables through a single hidden channel, with a spacious 30mm of routing depth behind the motherboard and two tool-free hinged side panels for easy access. A three-slot vertical GPU mount on the PSU shroud puts any size graphics card center stage.

The spacious interior of both 7000 Series cases is optimal for housing the new CORSAIR H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler. With a massive 420mm radiator, three ML140 RGB PWM fans, and an eye-catching RGB pump head, the H170i ELITE CAPELLIX is the highest performing all-in-one cooler from CORSAIR to-date. Its extreme cooling performance is powered by a low-noise centrifugal pump, generating less than 20 dBA. A split-flow copper cold plate rapidly absorbs heat from your CPU, while the ML140 RGB fans spin up to 2,000 RPM to disperse that heat after it reaches the radiator.

This top-tier performance is complemented by dynamic RGB lighting from 33 ultra-bright, power-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs in the pump head and eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per ML140 RGB fan. With the incredible customization offered by the included CORSAIR iCUE COMMANDER CORE Controller and powerful CORSAIR iCUE software, you can put the spotlight on your cooling. The H170i ELITE CAPELLIX is compatible with almost every modern Intel® and AMD CPU, including LGA 1200, 115X, 2066, and AM4 sockets.

With the launch of the 7000 Series, ORIGIN PC is adding the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB cases to its award-winning line of GENESIS custom PCs. Boasting the highest-end hardware, from Intel Core™ i9 and AMD Ryzen™ CPUs to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30-Series graphics, ORIGIN PC’s GENESIS line of desktops combines superpowered specs with maximum customization, letting you configure your dream PC just the way you want.

To celebrate the launch of the 7000 Series, CORSAIR and ORIGIN PC are hosting a livestream (starting June 29th, 9am PDT) exploring the amazing features of the 7000 Series, performing a professional live build, and giving away a fully-loaded ORIGIN PC GENESIS in a 7000X RGB case. Check out the livestream, or watch the VOD, at: www.originpc.com/corsair-live-2021

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW, 7000X RGB, and H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB are backed by a two-year warranty, and the H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler is backed by a five-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW, 7000X RGB, and H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

ORIGIN PC GENESIS systems are available immediately with the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB as chassis options.

Video

Product Images

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

[email protected]

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

[email protected]

510-578-1407

