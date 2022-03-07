Builders FirstSource Hires Amy Bass Messersmith as Chief People Officer Amy Bass Messersmith, Chief People Officer, Builders FirstSource

DALLAS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”), today announced that Amy Bass Messersmith will be joining Builders FirstSource as its Chief People Officer, effective March 14, 2022. In this role, Ms. Messersmith will be a member of the Builders FirstSource executive leadership team, overseeing all aspects of human resources, including the implementation of strategies to develop and promote best practices in organizational and leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and talent acquisition, development, and management.

“We are excited to bring Ms. Messersmith on as Chief People Officer, and I am confident that her strong and broad-based experience will help Builders FirstSource be an employer of choice and deliver best in class human resources capabilities for our more than 28,000 team members, enabling them to continue to focus on delivering for customers and making our company the best partner in the industry,” said Builders FirstSource President & CEO, Dave Flitman.

Ms. Messersmith formerly held the role of Chief Human Resources Officer for U.S. Anesthesia Partners. Prior to joining USAP, she held the Chief People Officer roles at TDIndustries, Inc. and Pizza Hut, Inc., as well as progressive leadership positions with PepsiCo, Inc., Frito Lay North America, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Accenture Consulting.

Builder’s FirstSource was assisted in its search by DHR Global, a leading provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. With the acquisition of National Lumber, we operate in 42 states with approximately 565 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 85 of the top 100 MSA’s, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products, such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork, and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

About DHR

DHR is a leading, privately-held provider of executive search, leadership consulting, and emerging leader search solutions in more than 50 markets spanning 22 countries. With expertise in more than 20 industries and functional areas, DHR pairs clients with resourceful consultants who have the most experience in their world. For more than 30 years, DHR has solved talent challenges by being connected, accountable, attentive, and prepared to hit the ground running to ensure clients have the best talent available.

