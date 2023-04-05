DALLAS, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss the Company’s financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Dave Rush, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-225-9448 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9708 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ123. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 800-839-2434 (U.S. and Canada) or 402-220-7211 (international). The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company’s website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with over 500 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other specialty building products. www.bldr.com

Builders FirstSource Contact:

Michael Neese

SVP, Investor Relations

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

(214) 765-3804

Michael.Neese@BLDR.com