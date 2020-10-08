Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Builders FirstSource to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Builders FirstSource to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 30th, to discuss the company’s financial results and other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will be hosted by Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of the company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th, in the Investors section of the Builders FirstSource, Inc. website, at www.bldr.com.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial-in to the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-353-6461 (U.S. and Canada) and 334-323-0501 (international), Conference ID: 9608576. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. Central Time through November 14th. To access the replay, please dial 888-203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) and 719-457-0820 (international) and refer to pass code 9608576. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the company’s website at www.bldr.com.

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Contact:

Binit Sanghvi
Investor Relations
Builders FirstSource, Inc.
(214) 765-3804

Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.