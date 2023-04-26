Industry Leader Retains Top Honors in Annual Study for 16th Consecutive Year

WINCHESTER, Va., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing its legacy as the outdoor living brand of choice, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, has once again topped the rankings in Builder Magazine’s 2023 Brand Use Study. This year marks the 16th consecutive year that Trex has earned top honors in the Composite Decking and Deck Railing categories, reinforcing its unparalleled prominence and preference among trade professionals.

The annual survey measures the attitudes of builders, developers and contractors towards the products they recognize, use and trust. The results of this year’s study are based on input from more than 1,000 building professionals who voted Trex #1 for “brand familiarity” and “brand used most” in both of its main product categories.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the opinions of trade professionals and industry insiders who not only use our products but who influence the decisions of others,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “We value the trust and confidence that professionals place in our brand and products, and we are extremely proud to be their preferred brand.”

Among the factors influencing brand selection in the Builder study were product performance, warranty, product availability, ease of installation, product price, reputation, manufacturer/dealer relationships and product sustainability. Following are highlights of this year’s results:

Composite Decking

Trex was cited by 88% of respondents as the brand with which they are most familiar;

82% indicated that they have used Trex decking over the past two years;

Nearly half (47%) cited Trex as the decking brand they use most.

Notably, Trex was named 20% more often than its closest competitor as the decking brand trade professionals used over the past two years.

Deck Railings

91% of respondents cited Trex as the brand with which they are most familiar in the deck railings category;

More than two-thirds (71%) indicated that they have used Trex railing in projects over the past two years;

59% cited Trex as the railing brand they specify and use the most – more than three times as many as the nearest competitor (16%).

“Studies like this reinforce the power of the Trex brand and our commitment to providing high-quality products that deliver superior projects and satisfied customers,” added Adkins. “We are honored to have consistently earned this recognition over the past 16 years and will work hard to continue delivering on our brand promise of performance, innovation and aesthetics.”

The complete results of the 2023 Builder Brand Use Study are posted online and will be featured in the May 2023 issue of Builder magazine.

For more information about Trex and its portfolio of high-performance outdoor living products, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/421f6a8d-9d78-4f5b-b5e6-69515a5790ab