Building Information Modeling Market (BIM): Platform at the forefront of evolving construction industry, to register a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2025

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 10.65 billion by the year 2025. Increasing demand from and increasing demand for digital platforms in professional environment is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments by major companies to develop advanced solutions that reduce the time taken from planning to managing phase is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

BIM is a platform which enables architects, contractors, engineers, and developers to span the different phases of a project. BIM solutions were used for 3D planning and design of structures, however, with increasing demand from end-use industries, new parameters have been added to this software to increase efficacy of users. BIM is slowly breaking adoption barriers and is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025 ” at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-building-information-modeling-market-report/

To purchase report: [email protected]

Key findings from the report:

  • The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2019-2025) to reach USD 10.65 billion by the year 2025.
  • By end-user, architect held the major share of the market in the year 2018.
  • By solution, software segment held the major share of the market during 2015-2018.
  • North America held the major share of the market during the historical years, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
  • Some of the key companies operating in the market includes Autodesk Inc., Graphisoft SE, Bricsys NV., Beck Technology Ltd., Nemetschek AG, Pentagon Solutions Ltd, Synchro Software Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Bentley Systems, Inc., Cadenas GmbH, RIB Software AG, and Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

The report segments building information modeling (BIM) market based on type, deployment, solution, application, project-lifecycle, end-user, and region.

By Type

  • 3D
  • 4D
  • 5D
  • 6D
  • 7D

By Deployment

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

By Solution

  • Software
    • Architectural Design
    • Structural engineering and fabrication
    • MEP engineering and fabrication
    • Construction
    • Facility Management
  • Services

By Application

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
    • Offices
    • Sports
    • Transport
    • Others
  • Residential
  • Civil Infrastructure
    • Healthcare
    • Education
    • Utility
    • Oil and Gas
    • Water and Waste Water
    • Others

By Project Lifecycle

  • Planning & Design
  • Construction
  • Management and Operation

By End-User

  • Architect
  • Contractor
  • Engineers
  • Developers

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Central and South America
  • Middle East and Africa

