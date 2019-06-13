Building Information Modeling Market (BIM): Platform at the forefront of evolving construction industry, to register a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 10.65 billion by the year 2025. Increasing demand from and increasing demand for digital platforms in professional environment is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments by major companies to develop advanced solutions that reduce the time taken from planning to managing phase is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

BIM is a platform which enables architects, contractors, engineers, and developers to span the different phases of a project. BIM solutions were used for 3D planning and design of structures, however, with increasing demand from end-use industries, new parameters have been added to this software to increase efficacy of users. BIM is slowly breaking adoption barriers and is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025 ” at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-building-information-modeling-market-report/

To purchase report: [email protected]

Key findings from the report:

The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2019-2025) to reach USD 10.65 billion by the year 2025.

is expected to witness a during the forecast period (2019-2025) to reach by the year 2025. By end-user, architect held the major share of the market in the year 2018.

held the major share of the market in the year 2018. By solution, software segment held the major share of the market during 2015-2018.

held the major share of the market during 2015-2018. North America held the major share of the market during the historical years, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

held the major share of the market during the historical years, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the key companies operating in the market includes Autodesk Inc., Graphisoft SE, Bricsys NV., Beck Technology Ltd., Nemetschek AG, Pentagon Solutions Ltd, Synchro Software Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Bentley Systems, Inc., Cadenas GmbH, RIB Software AG, and Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

The report segments building information modeling (BIM) market based on type, deployment, solution, application, project-lifecycle, end-user, and region.

By Type

3D

4D

5D

6D

7D

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Solution

Software

• Architectural Design

• Structural engineering and fabrication

• MEP engineering and fabrication

• Construction

• Facility Management

• Architectural Design • Structural engineering and fabrication • MEP engineering and fabrication • Construction • Facility Management Services

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

• Offices

• Sports

• Transport

• Others

• Offices • Sports • Transport • Others Residential

Civil Infrastructure

• Healthcare

• Education

• Utility

• Oil and Gas

• Water and Waste Water

• Others

By Project Lifecycle

Planning & Design

Construction

Management and Operation

By End-User

Architect

Contractor

Engineers

Developers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Find more research reports on Information and Communications Technology Industry, by Energias Market Research:

Green Cement Market – The global green cement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% and is projected to reach USD 37.2 billion by 2024. Perpetual increase in demand for cement from construction industry, and scarcity of raw materials for production of conventional cement are likely to propel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing environmental concerns due carbon emissions in the manufacturing of regular cement is also expected to attribute to the growth of this market.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market – The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018 – 2024 to reach USD 9808.91 Million by 2024. Factors propelling the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete market include increased emphasis on green and sound proof buildings, light weight of material and cost-effective building solution, and reduced additional material use with minimized waste and pollution.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market – The global building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market is likely to expand from USD 6.7 billion in 2017 to USD 32.2 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the presence of various government initiatives to promote renewable energy in light of growing environmental concerns. In order to deal with issues such as climate change, key regions across the globe are developing policies towards the construction of ultra-low energy buildings. As a result, BIPV technology has emerged as a hotspot of solar PV technology.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. –

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: [email protected]

To purchase report: [email protected]

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/