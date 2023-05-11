New York, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a world where big tech and data brokers still hold a monopoly over the data economy, Soully Protocol emerges as a groundbreaking decentralized solution poised to revolutionize the data landscape.

Soully Protocol sets itself apart from other Web3 data solutions through its “fat protocol” design. By establishing a comprehensive and integrated data infrastructure, Soully empowers agile dApp development, creating a solid foundation for decentralized collaboration among users and builders in the last mile. Developers can unlock new possibilities and craft dynamic, user-centric solutions that prioritize privacy and data integrity. Soully’s robust framework enables developers to navigate the Web3 landscape with ease, fostering innovation and delivering transformative experiences to users.

Moreover, the protocol is built with an NFT-powered economic layer to ensure that users are fairly rewarded for their data contributions. By incentivizing data sharing, Soully liberates data and allows it to accrue value for its original owners, fostering a fair and equitable ecosystem.

Soully Protocol empowers AI by providing a decentralized and secure infrastructure for data collaboration and sharing. With Soully’s incentivized data contributions, developers can easily access high-quality data from multiple sources and use it to train their algorithms. The decentralized nature of Soully also ensures that the data is verifiable and reliable, increasing the accuracy of the AI models.

To ignite initial engagement and catalyze adoption, particularly among those who are new to Web3, Soully is introducing a mobile app that serves as an entry point for individuals to engage with the Soully protocol and unlock the value of their data. The app enables users to selectively onboard their data from various sources, allowing them to maintain control over their data. With the app, users can earn rewards based on their data contributions and explore Web3 through incentivized activities. The app is positioned to enable individuals to realize the significant power and value inherent in their data.

About Soully Protocol

Soully Protocol revolutionizes data collaboration in the Web3 era, allowing everyone to control and unlock the true value of their data. With a decentralized framework, it ensures secure and transparent data exchange, fostering innovation and enabling user-centric solutions. By incentivizing data sharing and embracing fair economic models, Soully Protocol creates an equitable and inclusive data ecosystem where participants can maximize the potential of their data for personal and collective benefit.

