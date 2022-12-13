New headquarters adjacent to Fulton Market District will help NanoGraf onshore battery supply chain and continue on its rapid growth trajectory

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NanoGraf , an advanced battery material company enabling longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries, today announced plans to launch battery materials production in a new office and manufacturing facility in Chicago. The 17,000 square foot facility is located on the Near West Side adjacent to Fulton Market District at 400 N. Noble St. The company will start production in Q4 2023, with an expected phase 1 material production capacity of 35 tons per year, which is enough for 24 million battery cells. The company has plans to increase to 1000 tons of material production per year by 2024.

NanoGraf, which previously produced its silicon anode battery materials in Japan, made the decision to onshore its manufacturing in order to support the emerging US battery supply chain , specifically in the Midwest. The company plans to use the facility to continue manufacturing their proprietary silicon anode, which enables the world’s most energy-dense 18650 cell. The facility will also be at a scale of production that meets its commitments to the Department of Defense.

“It is imperative to have a robust domestic supply chain for the battery industry, and as an American company we are thrilled to help lead the way with our new Chicago manufacturing facility,” said Dr. Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “In Illinois, we’re surrounded by civic and business leaders who are united to grow the battery supply chain and manufacturing industry here, and we’re confident that with this new facility we can both drive this industry forward and bring new jobs and opportunities to Chicago.”

The announcement of the new manufacturing space comes on the heels of two major milestones for NanoGraf. In October of 2022, the company set the new industry benchmark for the most energy dense lithium-ion 18650 battery . The next-generation cell will increase the energy density of batteries by over 20%, considerably lightening the load for users. In November, the company received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Government to fund the onshore manufacturing of high-performance silicon anode materials as the first large-volume silicon oxide manufacturing facility in the U.S.

“Battery innovation in the Midwest is ramping up as the public sector implements policies that encourage its expansion here,” said Ralph Wise, Advisory Board Member of NanoGraf. “We look forward to being a key part of this growth and delivering the world’s best battery performance in electric vehicles, military applications, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and more.”

Historically known as Chicago’s meatpacking district, Fulton Market District has become the epicenter for creatives, startups, big-name tech companies, and large corporations, and NanoGraf’s location across the street will make it a perfect location for the fast-growing and innovative battery tech startup. Furthermore, the attraction to 400 N. Noble St. comes from the size of the space and location, which will enable NanoGraf to expand over time at the site and create more green jobs in disadvantaged areas.

In addition to the manufacturing facility, the new space includes 2,500 square feet to support NanoGraf’s ongoing R&D, quality assurance, and quality control efforts, along with 3,500 square feet of office space. In all, NanoGraf expects to double its current team by the end of 2023.

JLL’s Scott Brandwein, Jake Ehrenberg and Max Zwolan led leasing efforts on behalf of NanoGraf.

Paige O’Neil and Annie Aldrich of Shapack Partners oversee the leasing for ownership at 400 N. Noble St.

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon-anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world’s leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit www.nanograf.com .

