ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 200 iconic landmarks across the country will be lit in green, the color of mental health awareness, to mark the beginning of Mental Health Month in May and encourage people to take care of their well-being.

Among the buildings lighting up in green are the Wrigley Building, Boston City Hall, the Louisiana state capitol and NFL stadiums housing the Patriots, Dolphins and Titans. (See below for a complete list.)

Half of Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, and one in five will experience a mental health condition in a given year. Mental Health America (MHA) offers free, anonymous, clinically validated mental health screens at MHAScreening.org to help people take inventory of their well-being and connect with resources if needed.

MHA established Mental Health Month 75 years ago to promote public awareness and education surrounding mental health conditions as well as the importance of prevention and early intervention. This year’s Mental Health Month theme, “Where to Start: Mental Health in a Changing World,” focuses on how external factors, such as society, politics or the economy, can make seeking help for a mental health condition even more overwhelming. MHA has a downloadable toolkit with free resources to help people raise awareness and find out where to start their mental health journey.

Members of the public are encouraged to post photos of landmarks lighting up green on Instagram and tag @MentalHealthAmerica.

ALABAMA

RSA Battle House Tower (Mobile) – May 3

RSA Dexter Ave. Building (Montgomery) – May 3

RSA Headquarters (Montgomery) – May 3

RSA Tower (Montgomery) – May 3

RSA Trustmark Building (Mobile) – May 3

RSA Van Antwerp Building (Mobile) – May 3

ALASKA

JL Tower (Anchorage) – April 28-May 4

ARIZONA

Glad Manufacturing Company (Rogers) – all month

CALIFORNIA

Behavioral Wellness Adult Outpatient Clinic, Calle Real (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Carmen Lane Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Casa Del Mural (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Del La Vina Building (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness La Morada Building (Santa Barbara) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Lompoc Children’s Clinic (Lompoc) – all month

Behavioral Wellness Skyway Building (Santa Maria) – all month

CALM (Lompoc) – all month

CALM (Santa Barbara) – all month

CALM (Santa Maria) – all month

Carpinteria Children’s Project (Carpinteria) – all month

Carpinteria City Hall (Carpinteria) – all month

Carpinteria Community Library (Carpinteria) – all month

Carpinteria Health Care Center (Carpinteria) – all month

Clorox Company (Oakland) – all month

Clorox company (Pleasanton) – all month

CommUnify Central Administration (Goleta) – all month

CommUnify Chapel Office (Santa Maria) – all month

CommUnify Fillmore Center (Lompoc) – all month

CommUnify I Street Center (Lompoc) – all month

CommUnify Toddler Center (Lompoc) – all month

Family Service Agency, S B St. (Lompoc) – all month

Family Service Agency, W Gutierrez St. (Santa Barbara) – all month

Family Service Agency, W Chestnut (Lompoc) – all month

First 5 (Santa Barbara) – all month

Foodbank Sharehouse Administration Center (Goleta)

Green Music Center (Rohnert Park) – May 1-7

Isla Vista Community Center (Del Mar) – all month

Isla Vista Community Center (Isla Vista) – all month

Juvenile Justice Center (Santa Barbara) – all month

Kern County Administrative Office (all month)

L.A. City Hall – May 1

Little House by the Park North (Guadalupe) – all month

Little House by the Park South (Guadalupe) – all month

Lompoc Public Library (Lompoc) – all month

Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (Lompoc) – all month

Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, East Locust (Lompoc) – all month

Mental Wellness Center (Santa Barbara) – all month

Moreno Valley M (Moreno Valley) – May 4

PathPoint, Laguna St. (Santa Barbara) – all month

PathPoint, Professional Parkway (Santa Maria) – all month

PathPoint, W Haley St. (Santa Barbara) – all month

San Diego Convention Center (San Diego) – May 9

Santa Barbara County Agnes Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Building #3 (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara Courthouse (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara District Attorney Office (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara Visitor’s Center (Santa Barbara) – all month

Santa Barbara Administration Building (Santa Maria) – all month

Santa Maria Agnes Building (Lompoc) – all month

Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Resource Center (Santa Maria) – all month

Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (Solvang) – all month

SBC Behavioral Wellness Children’s Clinic (Santa Barbara) – all month

SBC Lompoc Administration Building (Lompoc) – all month

SBC Office of Emergency Management (Santa Barbara) – all month

Zona Seca (Santa Barbara) – all month

COLORADO

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) – May 1

CONNECTICUT

ConnctiCare (Farmington) – May 1

The Hartford Corporate Office Headquarters (Hartford) – May 1-8

LIFT Performance (Southington)

MHC Independence Center (Waterbury) – all month

MHC Robinson House (West Hartford) – all month

Riverfront Recapture, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza (Hartford) – May 1

Stamford Health (Stamford) – all month

University of St. Joseph’s (West Hartford) – all month

DELAWARE

Delaware Legislative Hall (Dover) – May 1

FLORIDA

Brorein Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2

Curtis Hixton Park, palm trees and Louver Fountain (Tampa) – May 1-2

Daily’s Place (Jacksonville) – May 1-2

Fortune Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2

Old City Hall (Tampa) – May 1 -2

Platt Street Bridge (Tampa) – May 1-2

Tampa Riverwalk (Tampa) – May 1-2

GEORGIA

1105 W Peachtree St. (Atlanta) – all May except May 5 and Memorial Day

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta) – May 1

HAWAII

Aloha Tower (Honolulu) – May 1

IBM Ward Village (Honolulu) – May 1

IDAHO

Eighth & Main (Boise) – May 1

ILLINOIS

Willis Tower (Chicago) – May 9-10

The Wrigley Building (Chicago) – May 1

INDIANA

AES Indiana Window Lights (Indianapolis)

Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Bridge (Fort Wayne) – May 17-18

Lafayette Courthouse (Lafayette) – May 3-5

Lafayette Police and Safety Building (Lafayette) – all month

IOWA

Alliant Energy Tower (Cedar Rapids) – May 6-14

Davenport Skybridge (Davenport) – May 27-June 2

KANSAS

Lied Center of Kansas (Lawrence) – May 1

KENTUCKY

City Center (Lexington) – May 1

Helix Garage (Lexington) – May 1-5

LOUISIANA

Louisiana State Capitol (Baton Rouge) – May 1

MARYLAND

Akila Cares, LLC (Woodlawn) – May 13-19

Archway Station, Inc. (Cumberland) – May 13-19

Baltimore City Hall Dome (Baltimore) – all month

Charles County Local Behavioral Health Authority (White Plains) May 13-19

Community of Grace Org (Fulton) May 13-19

Connected Communities for Behavioral Wellness (Crofton) May 13-19

Frederick County Government (Frederick) – May 13-19

Frederick County Health Department (Frederick) May 13-19

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center (Columbia) – May 13-19

Maryland Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (Baltimore) – May 13-19

Maryland Stadium Authority – Warehouse at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) – May 13-19

Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia) – May 13-19

Office on Mental Health (Bel Air) – May 13-19

RICA (Baltimore) – May 13-19

Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services Inc (Havre de Grace) – May 13-19

Washington County Mental Health Authority (Hagerstown) – May 13-19

MASSACHUSETTS

Boston City Hall – May 1

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) – May 1

Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge (Worcester) – May 1-7

Prudential Tower (Boston) – May 1

UMass Chan Medical School Sherman Center (Worcester) – all month

MICHIGAN

201 S. Main St. (Ann Arbor) – May 1, May 5-31

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak) – all May

Helen Devos Children’s Hospital (Grand Rapids) – all May

McKay Tower (Grand Rapids) – May 1-3

MINNESOTA

I-35W Bridge (Minneapolis) – May 1

Capella Tower (Minneapolis) – May 1

City of Edina France Ave. (Edina) – May 28-30

Le Sueur County Government Center (Le Center) – all month

Lowry Avenue Bridge (Minneapolis) – May 2

MISSISSIPPI

Round Island Lighthouse (Pascagoula) – May 13-17

MISSOURI

James S. McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center – May 1

NEW JERSEY

Atlantic Health System, Chilton Medical Center (Pompton) – all month

Atlantic Health System, Hackettstown Medical Center (Hackettstown) – all month

Atlantic Health System, Morristown Medical Center (Morristown) – all month

Atlantic Health System, Newton Medical Center (Newton) – all month

Atlantic Health System, Overlook Medical Center (Summit) – all month

Coordinated Family Care (North Brunswick) – all month

Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut (Parsippany) – all month

Department of Public Works (Union) – all month

Franklin Township Performance Gazebo (Somerset) – all month

Franklin Township Stigma-Free Council (Somerset) – all month

The Gateway Family YMCA (Elizabeth) – all month

GoMo Health (Asbury Park) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Carrier Clinic/Blake Recovery Center (BelleMead) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Hackensaw University Medical Center (Hackensack) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City) – all month

Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center (Edison) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick Township) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (North Bergen) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy) – all month

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank) – all month

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (Nutley) – all month

Hackensack Meridian South Ocean Medical Center (Stafford Township) – all month

Hudson County Meadowview Psychiatric Hospital (Secaucus) – all month

Johnson & Johnson Corporate Clock Tower (New Brunswick) – May 1-5, May 24

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) – May 10

Minuteman Press (Edison) – all month

P.M. Studios (Edison) – all month

Union Township Fire Department (Union) – all month

Union Township Police Department (Union) – all month

Union Township Senior Center (Union) – all month

Union Township Town Hall (Union) – all month

NEW YORK

Endwell Family Physicians (Endwell)

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (Jamestown) – May 1

Jamestown City Hall (Jamestown) – May 1

JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse) – May 1

Tonawanda City Hall – all month

Washington St. Bridge (Jamestown) – May 1

NORTH CAROLINA

Wells Fargo’s Duke Energy Center (Charlotte) – May 17

NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo City Hall (Fargo) – May 1

OHIO

Dublin Link Bridge (Dublin) – May 1

Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus) – May 1-10

Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) – May 1-2

Premier Bank Tower (Youngstown) – May 1

Terminal Tower (Cleveland) – May 1

OKLAHOMA

Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory (Oklahoma City) – May 1

Skydance Bridge (Oklahoma City) – May 1

PENNSYLVANIA

1735 Market St. (Philadelphia) – May 1

Cira Center (Philadelphia) – May 1

Cira South Garage (Philadelphia) – May 1

FMC Tower (Philadelphia) – May 1

One Liberty (Philadelphia) – May 1

PECO Crown Lights (Philadelphia) – May 1

PHL Airport Tower Spine (Philadelphia) – May 1

Subaru of America (Philadelphia) – May 1

Symphony House Condo (Philadelphia) – May 1

The Bulletin Building (Philadelphia) – May 1

TRIAD Building (West Chester) – May 1

Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia) – May 1

RHODE ISLAND

Sakonnet River Bridge (Portsmouth and Tiverton) – May 1

TENNESSEE

Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TIS Insurance Service, Inc. (Knoxville) – May 1

TEXAS

AT&T Building (Dallas) – May 1 & May 13

Bank of America Plaza (Dallas) – all month

Houston City Hall – May 1-3

Hunt Headquarters (Dallas) – May 1

Hunt Oil Building (Dallas) – May 1

Omni Hotel (Dallas) – May 1

Region One Education Service Center (Edinburg) – all month

Reunion Tower (Dallas) – May 1

Water Tower (Celina) – May 1

UTAH

Salt Palace Convention Center (Salt Lake City) – May 22

VIRGINIA

Glad Manufacturing Co. (Amherst) – all month

Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute (Falls Church)

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (Virginia Beach) – May 1

WASHINGTON

1201 Third Avenue (Seattle) – May 1

Columbia Center (Seattle) – May 1

Lumen Field (Seattle) – May 1

Two Union Square (Seattle) – May 1

WEST VIRGINIA

Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center (Huntington) – TBD

The West Virginia Building (Huntington) – May 1

WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (Morgantown) – May 1

WISCONSIN

City of Manitowoc Shipbuilders Company Park (Manitowoc) – all month

Milwaukee City Hall (Milwaukee) – May 1

WYOMING

Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center at the University of Wyoming (Laramie) – May 1

CANADA

Brita Manufacturing Company Brampton, Ontario) – all month

Clorox Company of Canada (Brampton, Ontario) – all month

Niagara Falls (U.S. and Canadian falls) – May 1

About Mental Health America

Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA’s work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org .

