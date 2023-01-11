Featured Image for ClosedLoop Featured Image for ClosedLoop

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClosedLoop, the leading healthcare data science platform, today announced it was honored in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards, earning a place on the Best Startups to Work For in Austin list. The annual awards program evaluates companies of all sizes and stages, honoring both remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“ClosedLoop is honored to be named in Built In’s distinguished awards program,” said Megan Thornton, Chief People Officer of ClosedLoop. “As we expanded our team last year, we committed to maintaining a collaborative, transparent, and highly engaged culture, while also understanding that nurturing a great culture requires an intentional approach. We’ve learned how essential it is to constantly ask team members for feedback on how we can continue to offer a rewarding and meaningful work experience. Built In’s recognition means a lot to us, proving that we are on the right track. We’re so grateful for our Closers and for the valuable work they do to improve health outcomes every day.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

ABOUT CLOSEDLOOP

ClosedLoop is healthcare’s data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built for healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop’s Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named Best in KLAS for Healthcare AI: Data Science Solutions 2022, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.closedloop.ai

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

