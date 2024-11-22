TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited condensed interim financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company incurred a net loss of $39,234 ($0.00 per share) and $413,856 ($0.01 per share) respectively. On September 30, 2024, the company had cash (and cash equivalents) of $563,630 which will be used to support exploration activities.