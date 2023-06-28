“Bullet ATM” Branded ATM Machines Will be Integrated With the Company’s Patented Technologies, Making Them the First Licensed Bitcoin ATM Network in North America

RENO, NV, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“BULT” or the “Company”), (OTC: BULT), a pioneering software development and SaaS company at the forefront of blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a strategic transaction to acquire a fleet of Bitcoin ATMs. As the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents, the Company is excited to expand its offerings and provide greater accessibility to cryptocurrencies.

As previously announced, BULT acquired an intellectual property portfolio consisting of Bitcoin ATM Patents (the “IP Portfolio”). BULT’s IP Portfolio will be integrated into all Bullet ATMs making it the first licensed Bitcoin ATM network of kiosks in North America. Bitcoin ATMs have experienced significant growth in the United States, driven by the increasing demand for convenient cryptocurrency transactions. According to the website CoinATM Radar, there were nearly 31,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the United States and nearly 2,800 Bitcoin ATMs in Canada as of the time of this release. BULT intends to license its IP Portfolio to other Bitcoin ATM operators and manufacturers in North America.

“We are excited to be one of the few publicly traded Bitcoin ATM companies with our anticipated roll out of our Bullet ATMs,” commented Simon Rubin, Chief Executive Officer. “Bitcoin is a rapidly growing asset class, and we believe that our Bullet ATMs will provide a convenient and easy way for people to get involved. We believe that the Atlanta Georgia metropolitan area is a great market for Bullet ATMs. The city has a large and growing diverse population who are more likely to be interested in Bitcoin. We are confident that our Bullet ATMs will be well-received by the local community.”

Bitcoin ATMs allow users to conveniently buy and sell Bitcoin for cash using a free-standing kiosk similar in size to a traditional ATM machine. The process is simple and secure, and users can typically complete a transaction in minutes. These automated machines allow individuals to buy or sell Bitcoin using cash, providing a seamless bridge between traditional fiat currency and the world of digital assets. As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the future of Bitcoin ATMs in the United States appears promising.

Bitcoin ATMs are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a convenient way for people to access the Bitcoin market. As more people recognize the potential of Bitcoin and seek to participate in the Bitcoin market, the need for accessible on-ramps becomes crucial without relying on online brokers or exchanges. BULT’s CEO, Simon Rubin, concluded: “Bullet ATMs are a reasonable alternative to online exchanges and the accessibility makes Bullet ATMs an attractive option for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to the space.”

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents, is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about BULT, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in BULT to review the information we post on BULT’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

Follow us at:

Find BULT news at http://www.BulletBlockchain.com

Follow BULT news on Twitter @BULT_stock

Follow BULT on Reddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/BULT/

Follow BULT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BulletBlockchainInc/

Follow BULT on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/bullet-blockchain-inc

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BULT/profile

For investor and general information, please email contact@BulletBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company’s actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “expect,” “intends,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BulletBlockchain.com