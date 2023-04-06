GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRG; BFRGW) (“Bullfrog AI” or the “Company”), a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine, is pleased to announce its CEO, Vin Singh, will be featured on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the interview, Singh discusses the Company’s exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Lab for its award-winning AI and machine learning technology for drug development applications, current development pipeline, partnership opportunities, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://youtu.be/BVpUFE9YFi0.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a digital technology company using machine learning to usher in a new era of precision medicine. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development. Using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform, BullFrog AI aims to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics, and impacting the lives of countless patients that may have otherwise not received the therapies they need.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at:

Website: www.bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

