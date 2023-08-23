Proprietary Machine Learning Technology Powering bfLEAP™ Drug Discovery Platform Among Best in IT/Electrical Category

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) (“BullFrog AI” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its machine learning/artificial intelligence technology, exclusively licensed from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (APL), has been selected as a finalist in the IT/Electrical category for the R&D 100 Awards. The designation recognizes APL’s Prometheus/Euclid/Seagull algorithm suite as a leading-edge library integrating probabilistic modeling, graph analysis, and time series analysis to solve complex data challenges.

BullFrog AI’s proprietary bfLEAP™ AI platform leverages the Prometheus/Euclid/Seagull algorithm suite with an aim to enable clients to make discoveries and predictions from clinical and real world data sets with a focus on improving and streamlining the drug development process and the design of clinical trials. Prometheus/Euclid/Seagull algorithm suite’s key strengths include scalability for shallow and wide to large, high-dimensional datasets, handling missing information, and versatility across domains. Prometheus offers parallelizable probabilistic models excelling in anomaly detection and clustering. Euclid stands out with automated data fusion, link inference, and network flow analysis. Seagull excels in enriching and correlating time series data for anomaly detection. The suite’s modular structure ensures adaptability and applicability across domains.

“We are honored that the proprietary machine learning technology for which we hold exclusive global licensing rights from APL has been named a finalist for the R&D 100 Awards,” stated Vin Singh, CEO of BullFrog AI. “We believe that any powerful solution for the pharmaceutical industry needs to lead with great technology and this designation further validates the best-in-class capability of our bfLEAP™ AI platform to glean insights from incomplete data sets, in a transparent and explainable manner, that reveal patterns and relationships to better predict how patients and drug compounds will respond in clinical trials.”

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a precision medicine company using AI and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics by predicting which patients will respond to therapies in development. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

