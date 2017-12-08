Burcon Announces Board Change and Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX:BU) (NASDAQ:BUR) (“Burcon” or the “Corporation”), announced that effective today, Mr. Matthew Hall has resigned as a director of the Corporation. As previously announced on September 8, 2017, Mr. Hall received more votes withheld than votes in favour of his election as a director at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting held on September 7, 2017. In accordance with the Corporation’s majority voting policy, Mr. Hall was required to submit his resignation to the board of directors for its consideration. After due consideration, the Board decided to accept his resignation.

“Mr. Hall has made significant contributions to Burcon during his tenure as a director and as chair of the nominating and compensation committee. The board of directors is grateful for his guidance and leadership over the years,” said Dr. Allan Yap, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Burcon.

The nominating and compensation committee is in the process of assessing its governance needs and identifying a new independent director for the Corporation.

At the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Burcon also confirms that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information relating to the Corporation that may be contributing to the recent increase in market price and level of trading activity of its shares.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a leader in developing functionally and nutritionally valuable plant-based proteins. The company has developed a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon’s CLARISOY™ soy protein offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low pH beverage systems and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavor at any pH; Peazazz® is a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein; and Puratein®, Supertein® and Nutratein® are canola protein isolates with unique functional and nutritional attributes. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

CLARISOY is a trademark of Archer Daniels Midland Company.

