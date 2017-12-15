BUREAU VERITAS: André François-Poncet replaces Frédéric Lemoine as a member of Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors as of January 1, 2018

André François-Poncet replaces Frédéric Lemoine as a member of Bureau Veritas’ Board of Directors as of January 1, 2018

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, December 15, 2017 – In anticipation of his departure from Wendel on December 31, 2017, Frédéric Lemoine resigned today his mandate as a member of the Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, as of December 31, 2017. As a consequence, during its meeting today, the Board of Directors chaired by Aldo Cardoso, co-opted André François-Poncet as a Director and appointed him as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Strategy Committee with effect from January 1, 2018.

André François-Poncet, who will become Chairman of the Executive Board of Wendel as of January 1, 2018, will take over from Frédéric Lemoine at Bureau Veritas for the remaining term of the latter’s mandate, i.e. until the close of the shareholders’ general meeting called to examine the accounts for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors warmly thanked Frédéric Lemoine for his engagement and contribution to the work of the Board for nearly nine years.

About André François-Poncet

André François-Poncet graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Harvard Business School. He began his career in 1984 at Morgan Stanley in New York and then worked in London and Paris, where he was in charge of opening Morgan Stanley’s French office. After a 16-year career at Morgan Stanley, he joined BC Partners in 2000 (Paris and London) as Managing Partner, where he remained until December 2014 before becoming Senior Advisor until December 2015. He has been a member of the Board of AXA since December 2016.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 74,000 employees located in 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com

