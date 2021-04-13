BurgerFi Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call

– Postponement Provides BurgerFi Additional Time to Ensure Financial Statements Address Newly Issued SEC Statement –

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi” and/or the “Company”), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts and QSR’s 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year known for its better burgers, is postponing its conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, previously scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The postponement is a result of the Division of Corporate Finance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) having issued a “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies” on April 12, 2021. As a result of this Staff Statement, BurgerFi will need additional time to ensure certain aspects of its 2020 audited financial statements to be included in BurgerFi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company intends to file with the SEC and financial statements included in previous reports filed with the SEC are classified correctly according to the newly issued guidelines.

BurgerFi will provide updated timing for its fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call at a later date.

