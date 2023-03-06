FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi”), owner of one of the nation’s leading fast-casual “better burger” dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings (“Anthony’s”), today announced that management will participate in the J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Rabinovitch, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company will also host 1×1 investor meetings March 14,2023. Institutional investors should contact their JP Morgan salesperson to request a meeting.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.burgerfi.com under ‘News & Events.’

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with 114 BurgerFi restaurants (89 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of January 2, 2023, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 174 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named “The Very Best Burger” of the 2023 at the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival. “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual’s 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving “no antibiotic beef” across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an “A-Grade Angus Beef” rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and ‘Like’ or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony’s. Anthony’s was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 60 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of January 2, 2023. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony’s is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including “well-done” pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony’s was named “The Best Pizza Chain in America” by USA Today’s Great American Bites and “Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain” by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony’s, please visit www.acfp.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-BFI@icrinc.com

Company Contact:

BurgerFi International Inc.

IR@burgerfi.com

Media Relations Contact:

rbb Communications

Marisela Lara

Marisela.lara@rbbcommunications.com