Burnham Benefits Announces Margie Spear as Vice President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California-based employee benefits and insurance services company Burnham Benefits is pleased to announce Margie Spear as Vice President, effective October 1st, 2019.

With 14 years of industry experience, Margie has an established background as an employee benefits specialist. Before joining Burnham, Margie helped develop and grow the Benefits Department at SeaTech Insurance Agency, Inc./Pacific Unified Insurance. This particular expert knowledge in providing strategic benefits solutions makes Margie an excellent addition to the Burnham team.

Margie’s main responsibilities as Vice President at Burnham Benefits will be to establish new business and manage client relationships as the team continues to provide a full spectrum of strategic and tactical benefits solutions to their clients.

Burnham Benefits is thrilled to have an industry professional like Margie on the team! President and CEO Kristen Allison says, “Burnham Benefits and Margie Spear hold the same important core values when it comes to how we treat clients and building strong, trusted relationships. At Burnham, she will be able to expand on services she has with current clients while being able to grow with the firm and with her team. By having the Burnham industry clout and shared resources, she will be able to provide a full breadth of services to her clients.” 

About Burnham Benefits

Burnham is a modern employee benefits and insurance services company. Burnham applies a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for clients.

Burnham is a certified B Corp, a designation reserved for companies that reflect not just the desire to be the best in the world, but the best for the world. For more information on Burnham Benefits, please visit https://www.burnhambenefits.com/.

Contact Details

For more information, contact:

Kristen Allison, President & CEO
949.252.4580
[email protected] 
License # OD86695

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ce89ff5-961b-491b-821a-14c7df7a79fa

