Burnham Benefits Welcomes New Risk Management Leader

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proudly growing and enhancing risk management leadership, Burnham Benefits Insurance Services—one of the most highly respected industry leaders in the California employee benefits brokerage space—today announced that it has hired Luis Milla as chief strategy officer to lead Burnham’s technical unit with disciplined underwriting, strategy and risk analysis expertise. Milla joins Burnham Benefits with over 23 years of experience in the employee benefits industry.

Milla’s role will have a meaningful impact on the performance of the core business by navigating a combination of fact-based insights, and strategy-driven ideas to uncover breakthrough solutions in a co-consultative partnership with the team, clients and prospects.

“Luis is a strategic thinker and team builder who brings a broad perspective to this new role,” said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. “The depth and breadth of Luis’ experience and analytical expertise will enable him to be an outstanding partner and resource to Burnham.”

Prior to joining Burnham, Milla was a senior vice president at BB&T overseeing the national program strategies division where his underwriting experience and leadership ability gave him the leverage to provide exclusive innovations and services to the firm’s consultants with the goal of improving client retention and increasing new business growth opportunities nationwide. Milla started his career as an underwriter at Cigna where he received outstanding training on all aspects of underwriting and risk model management.  While at Cigna, Milla attained the Pinnacle Award, received by only three employees company-wide each year.

“The stability, autonomy and nimble strategic environment that Burnham offers as a privately held company, allows me to do my work without the confines of layers of bureaucracy. I’ll be able to influence critical decisions that benefit internal operations and the top-notch level of service we give to our clients,” said Milla. 

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California, with seven offices throughout the state offering comprehensive client-first strategic solutions. The closely held nature of Burnham allows its leadership to easily adapt and create customized programs that fit clients’ best interests — investing in cutting-edge technology, and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today’s rapidly changing business climate demands. Burnham goes Well Beyond Benefits with its cadre of highly skilled industry professionals providing unmatched personal service. Retirement Consulting and Wealth Management services are also offered through our strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc. Burnham is a certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance for the past five years, and has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for seven years running. For 2017, Burnham was ranked #37 nationally in the large-group market by the Employee Benefit Adviser’s Advisers of the Year. For more information, visit www.BurnhamBenefits.com.

CONTACT:
Rosa White
Marketing and Communications Consultant
213.788.7565
[email protected]

