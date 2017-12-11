BurstIQ CEO Frank Ricotta to be Interviewed Live Today on The Big Biz Show With Sully on Blockchain for Healthcare Data – Dec 11 2017

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BurstIQ, Inc., a leading blockchain healthcare data company, announced today that its CEO, Frank Ricotta, will be a featured today on the EMMY Award Winning Big Biz Show with Sully Sullivan and Russ T. Nailz. Frank Ricotta is expected to address the application of blockchain technology to healthcare data management through the BurstIQ platform.

Viewing Details:

The Big Biz Show appears on local cable channels throughout the U.S. as well as The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio and iHeart Media.

Date: December 11, 2017

Start Time: 2:45 p.m. PST

Watch/Listen: Live Online

About Frank Ricotta

Frank Ricotta is the CEO of BurstIQ, a leading blockchain healthcare data company based in Denver, Colorado. Frank started his career building cybersecurity solutions for the Air Force and has been leading companies in the cybersecurity space for over 30 years. He and his team have built some of the most highly secure data systems you’ve never heard of. He’s one of the most knowledgeable people in the industry.

About Big Biz Show

The Big Biz Show, hosted by Bob “Sully” Sullivan and Russ T. Nailz, is a nationally syndicated radio and TV show that talks current business, entrepreneurship and lifestyle-related issues with the movers and shakers in the business world. It’s a laid-back approach to serious business issues with comedic commentary and is broadcasted on Fox Business, Biz TV network, TiVo, Youtoo America and via the internet on Ustream. The radio version of the show can be heard on the Armed Forces Network, Biz Talk Radio, and CBS Radio, and brings in roughly 1.7 million radio listeners per week. It is also broadcasted to 40 million cable television homes weekly.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ™ is a leading healthcare blockchain data company. The company offers a HIPAA-compliant OEM platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain technology through machine intelligence to enable healthcare businesses and individuals to access, understand, and control their health data. The BurstIQ OEM B2C Ecosystem allows for new monetization of individual and business data to transact through a network of marketplaces for personalized products and services, value-added B2B services, research opportunities, and peer-to-peer networks. The BurstIQ platform and Ecosystem work together to improve the advanced security of big health data, increase health access and personal empowerment, reduce healthcare costs, and enable new insights and care models. It’s not just your data. It’s your life.

Visit BurstIQ to learn more: www.BurstIQ.com.

