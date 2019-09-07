Buses exit Moscow jail amid expectations of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Two buses with tinted windows and a police escort left a Moscow jail on Saturday morning carrying an undisclosed number of people as a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine appeared to begin, a Reuters witness and state TV said.
