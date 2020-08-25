Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Business Capital (BizCap®) Adds Senior Executive to Team

Business Capital (BizCap®) Adds Senior Executive to Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

BizCap Hires David Schubel as VP

Dave Schubel

Dave Schubel

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business Capital (BizCap®), a leading commercial finance and advisory firm, is expanding its team with the recent addition of David Schubel as a Vice President of Originations. He will be based in Texas and responsible for developing and managing new business opportunities in the Southwest region, working with our capital markets and credit teams, partners and clients to structure and deploy commercial financing and restructuring solutions for mid-sized businesses.

“We are very excited to have David on board to lead development efforts in the Southwestern United States. His background and deep experience working with Special Asset Bankers, Turnaround Management professionals and Financial Advisory Services firms brings true strategic finance and operational expertise to BizCap’s clients in special situations,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “At BizCap, we place the highest priority on being extremely responsive to both our clients and partners and, as a former D1 athlete, David understands the value of determination, dedication, discipline and commitment to excellence in getting the job done on behalf of all stakeholders.”

David has been involved in the commercial real estate and banking industries for nearly 15 years, most recently founding and managing his own debt buying, loan workout and capital raising firm. Prior to this, he was buying and selling non-performing loans and providing consulting services to clients spanning from origination to foreclosures and everything in between. He has transacted over $50MM worth of loan sales to date in his career, heading up divisions of companies engaged in title insurance, commercial loans, publishing and auction services, as well as working in business development at IndyMac Bank. David earned his BS from California State University – Northridge, where he played DIV1 soccer, and his MBA from Baylor University in Texas. David currently lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife and two young boys. He is an avid golfer and fisherman who enjoys the outdoors, exercising and spending time with his family.

BizCap® is a leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option.  BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Contacts:
Business Capital
Chuck Doyle
415-989-0970 or
[email protected]

Dave Schubel
[email protected] 
(469) 768-0039

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7afb488e-92c9-43e7-944d-6958e764f38f

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.