Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Business Capital Delivers $20MM Funding for Sub-Prime Auto Finance Co.

Business Capital Delivers $20MM Funding for Sub-Prime Auto Finance Co.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) structured and secured a $20MM Re-Discount Line of Credit for Consumer Mortgage Company (CMC), a provider of subprime financing solutions to automobile dealers and consumers located in the greater Houston Texas Metro area. The new credit facility will allow CMC, family owned and operated since 1974, to continue growing its portfolio.

“We spent countless hours and more than one year unsuccessfully trying to replace our incumbent bank ourselves, leaving us unable to focus 100% of our attention on business activities and hassling with banks who dismissed us out of hand because of our industry,” said Sean Anderson, President & CEO of CMC. “BizCap took the time to learn our business, ran a highly competitive process, and found us a new financial partner that exceeded our expectations and provided more access to capital at a better cost and structure than we previously had.”

BizCap® is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Contact:
Business Capital
Chuck Doyle
415-989-0970
[email protected]

Follow us:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.