Breaking News
Home / Top News / Business Capital Delivers $5.5 Million Financing for Wedderspoon

Business Capital Delivers $5.5 Million Financing for Wedderspoon

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Wedderspoon Products

Wedderspoon Line of Branded Products

Wedderspoon Line of Branded Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business Capital structured and delivered a $5.5MM  working capital facility for Wedderspoon, the largest seller of Manuka honey and its portfolio of branded products in North America.  Sourced almost solely from New Zealand, Manuka is a rare and supercharged version of traditional honey with medicinal and nutritional properties. Backed by a leading private equity firm, Wedderspoon was the first US based company to introduce Manuka honey to North America, enabling it to capitalize on local experience and quickly capture the largest US market share. Its customers are major national grocers, online retailers, food distributors, natural food retailers and hundreds of small health food stores making it by far the largest across all channels of distribution.  These include Kroger, Whole Foods, CVS and Amazon, where it is the number one seller. This financing facility will supply ample working capital to expand operations and continue gaining market share throughout the US and Canada.  

Coastline Capital, Wedderspoon’s private equity sponsor, brought in Business Capital to arrange financing for its rapidly growing portfolio company. Craig Stein, a Partner at Coastline commented, “we knew that arranging financing in the U.S. for a growing company with a foreign credit facility would be labor intensive and require considerable sophistication. The BizCap team got up to speed quickly, was in the market within weeks, marketed the financing far more widely than we could’ve on our own, producing a significant number of term sheets. Their experience and relationships proved invaluable, they managed the company’s expectations throughout the process while balancing the competing interests of multiple lending parties and we would not have been able to close the credit facility in the time required without their involvement,” said Stein.

Business Capital is a leading commercial finance firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option.  BizCap ® is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Follow us:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

Contact:
Business Capital
Chuck Doyle
415-989-0970
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed5f2bd-660f-429e-8770-1478faf9c439

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.