Breaking News
Home / Top News / Business Capital Delivers Financing for Multinational Technology Services Company

Business Capital Delivers Financing for Multinational Technology Services Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business Capital (BizCap) structured and delivered a credit facility to Innominds Software, Inc., (Innominds) a provider of convergent design, technology and engineering solutions that accelerate digital transformation and growth for its enterprise clients, which include large blue chip technology companies. Innominds is the only product engineering services company capable of integrating devices, applications and analytics. The Company has been in business since 1998 with engineering operations and strategic partnerships spanning the globe. “This engagement was challenging, as we effectively navigated issues associated with international and domestic expansion on behalf of Innominds and operated within tight timelines,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital.

The new financing facility provided more aggressive advance rates, as well as a less restrictive structure which will supply ample working capital to drive profits and growth. “This transaction has allowed our company to continue to invest for growth,” commented Divakar Tantravahi, Chairman and CEO, Innominds Software. “BizCap efficiently navigated a complex process and provided timely support with a network of relationships.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Business Capital is a leading commercial finance firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially in special situations.

Contact:
Business Capital
Chuck Doyle
415-989-0970
[email protected]

Follow us:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.