Business Capital to Facilitate PPP Loans Round 2

Jan. 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business Capital (BizCap®) announced that it will be assisting borrowers through the second round of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program by facilitating and streamlining the loan application and forgiveness process. BizCap will offer helpful information and expedited servicing via their online portal.

In the first round, our firm was proud to have supported businesses struggling through the challenges of COVID-19 by facilitating hundreds of PPP loans,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of Business Capital. “The second round is here, and we look forward to once again helping clients, prospects and partners, past and present.” Chuck and his firm encourage prospective borrowers to act quickly to ensure the best chance of receiving funds. To access the online portal and get started now, visit BIZCAP.COM and click on the “PPP Loan Relief Application” link in the top banner.

BizCap™ is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap® is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

Contact:
Business Capital
Chuck Doyle
415-989-0970
[email protected]

