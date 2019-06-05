business.com Named Charter Marketplace Partner for B2SMB Institute

Partnership will provide Fortune 500 marketing executives access to expert insight, best-in-class tools, and data-driven research to drive business outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today business.com , a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business, announced the company has been named the exclusive Charter Marketplace Partner of the B2SMB Institute . By connecting B2SMB Institute members with the established resources of the business.com community, marketing leaders of business-to-small-business (B2SMB) brands can broaden their opportunities to connect with millions of small-to-medium sized business (SMB) buyers. They can also gain expert knowledge intentionally designed to drive outcomes for their B2SMB enterprises.

As an extension of the partnership, Doug Llewellyn, CEO of business.com, will also be speaking at the B2SMB Institute’s Leaders’ Forum this month, addressing how small businesses can build trust in an increasingly volatile product/service review ecosystem. For more information on the event or to register, visit https://b2smbi.com/leaders-forum-19/ .

Charter Marketplace Partnership Fuels Community and Collaboration

Established in 2017, the B2SMB Institute is a global hub of resources, events and peer-to-peer networking for Business-to-Small-Business professionals who market, sell and develop products for perhaps the most vital drivers of today’s economy – SMBs. Dedicated to a similar goal, the business.com community connects millions of small and medium business owners and industry experts through a wide array of services, tools, and insights. The collective power of these two entities will offer a suite of resources dedicated to helping marketers connect with the more than 28 million small businesses nationwide who need their technology and services to better run their businesses.

As a Charter Marketplace Partner – and the only company to hold this designation – business.com will also co-produce research with the B2SMB Institute, drawing upon the data-rich content that can only be found in an active community of small business owners, experts, and solution providers. From technology topics to operational considerations, each report will highlight the latest findings on the challenges and opportunities SMBs are facing. To sign up to be notified when the inaugural research report is published, please register HERE .

“Our members and indeed the broader B2SMB marketing and sales leadership community should consider business.com as a key partner in reaching, engaging and successfully selling to SMBs,” said Dave Walker, Co-Founder of the B2SMB Institute. “They should also think of business.com as a very powerful laboratory to test everything from product offerings, to creative messaging, to marketplace demand. Our members are under increasing pressure to win, keep and grow SMB customers at scale and we’re thrilled to bring them the business.com solution.”

Leaders’ Forum 2019: Building SMB Trust

During the B2SMB Institute’s 2019 Leaders’ Forum , B2SMB member executives will gather in Napa Valley, California to discuss emerging business models and strategies for building profitable SMB-focused businesses. Taking place June 13th and 14th at the Culinary Institute of America, business.com CEO, Doug Llewellyn will serve as a featured speaker for the event. During his session, Doug will leverage the data and insight gathered from the business.com community to discuss how small business can build trust with online product and service reviews.



Session information

Date: Friday, June 14th

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Title: “What They Said” – a panel discussion featuring Doug Llewellyn, CEO, business.com; Chris Campbell, CEO, ReviewTrackers; and Steve Straus, Senior Small Business Columnist, USA Today.

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/b2smb-institute-leaders-forum-registration-52013677309

“Connection and collaboration are at the core of all we do,” noted Doug Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer, business.com. “We are thrilled to extend our mission through our partnership with the B2SMB Institute and provide a community which offers a trusted place for information and advice on a wide range of business topics all carefully curated to drive small business success.”

About business.com

business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through a wide array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more about us or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

CONTACT: Media contact: Julie Crotty Attune Communications 978-877-0053 [email protected]