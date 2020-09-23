Breaking News
business.com to Present at Ascent 2020; Sharing SaaS Secrets for Rapid Growth

Q&A session will highlight why third-party review sites are critical for any B2B go-to-market strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next week business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their operations, will serve as a featured presenter during the 2020 Ascent virtual event. Designed to help SaaS and B2B leaders grow their business faster, the conference will bring together the biggest thought leaders and hottest startups in the industry. Rachel Krug, Vice President of Growth Operations for business.com will join digital marketing leader Karin Odell, for an informative Q&A session on why third-party review sites should be a critical part of your 2021 go-to-market plan. For more information or to register visit www.ascentconf.com/register/.

Session Details
Title: “Why 3rd party review sites should be part of your go to market strategy”
Day/time: Wednesday, September 30th at 10:30 a.m. EDT
To participate register HERE.

According to the 2020 B2B Buyer Behavior Study from Demand Gen Report, product review sites are one of the top three resources that buyers look to when making a purchasing decision. Unlike first person accounts, third-party reviews offer unbiased insight on critical features and functionality. As market conditions remain hyper competitive and prospect engagement becomes increasingly virtual, third-party product reviews can drive the outcomes B2B marketers are after.

During the session, attendees will learn:

  • The critical differences between first-person and third-party reviews;
  • How third-party review sites can boost your SEO and feed other content marketing activities;
  • Why partnering with the right product review site for your specific industry is so important.

Click here to register for Ascent 2020 and to join the business.com Q&A session discussing how B2B organizations can leverage third-party reviews to bolster their online presence and overall content marketing strategy.

About the Speakers
Rachel Krug, Vice President of Growth Operations for business.com
A strategic sales and marketing leader and the VP of Growth Operations at business.com, Rachel Krug is working to inspire transformational growth at the organization. As the operational leader of the Commercial team, she drives pre- and post-sales strategy, marketing, customer experience, and cross-functional initiatives.

Karin Odell, Digital Marketing Leader
As an experienced Digital Marketing Manager, Karin Odell understands the ins and outs of non-pay-per-click (PPC) paid media and conversion rate optimization for both the small business and mid-market segments. With a background in both text message marketing and compliance, Karin uniquely understands how important it is for companies to quickly and effectively reach and engage mobile audiences.

For more visit, www.ascentconf.com/register/.

About business.com
business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.

CONTACT: Media contact:

Julie Crotty
Attune Communications
978-877-0053
[email protected]

