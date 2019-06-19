Business Executive Jeffrey A. Beck Elected to the inTEST Board of Directors

Independent Director Joseph W. Dews IV Selected as Board Chair

MANSFIELD, Mass., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced the election of business executive Jeffrey A. Beck to its Board of Directors, along with the re-election of Steven J. Abrams, Joseph W. Dews IV, William Kraut and James Pelrin, at its annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Beck will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Board. In addition, the Company noted that the Board has selected independent director Joseph W. Dews IV to serve as Chair of the Board. Former Chair Robert E. Matthiessen did not stand for re-election at the annual meeting.

Joseph W. Dews IV

Mr. Dews was elected to serve as a director in 2014. With over 20 years of experience as an investment banker and domain expertise in the semiconductor and industrial technology markets, he has contributed strategic insight and acquisition knowledge to the Company. During his tenure, Mr. Dews has served on all Board committees: Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance.

Mr. Dews commented, “On behalf of the Board, we welcome Jeff to inTEST and thank Bob for his dedicated years of service. For over 35 years, Bob has lent his considerable skills and experience in leading inTEST, expertly piloting the Company to significant growth and success during his tenure. Under his leadership, inTEST has grown through strategic acquisitions, organic growth and a continued focus on new product innovation. The Board is grateful for his devotion and leadership, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Jeffrey A. Beck

A seasoned operating executive and board member with a track record of transforming and scaling industrial technology businesses by synchronizing organic growth, acquisitions, operational excellence and talent development, Mr. Beck brings to inTEST more than 30 years of high-technology industry executive leadership experience.

“Jeff has contributed to long-term value creation in public and private capital structures, and we are pleased to welcome him to the inTEST team,” noted James Pelrin, inTEST President & Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff is a successful operational leader, and he brings a track record of leading businesses and of creating profitable growth platforms. In addition, he is an experienced public company board director, having served on the board of SunEdison Semiconductor, a $1 billion provider of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, where he served on the audit and nominating and governance committees.” Mr. Pelrin concluded, “His addition augments our board of directors’ skills and experiences and we are confident he will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all inTEST shareholders.”

Mr. Beck currently serves as an operating advisor with Artemis Capital Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm specializing in industrial technology sectors. He also recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of power solutions developer and manufacturer Astrodyne TDI Corporation. Under his leadership, new product developments, market expansions, and operational efficiencies transformed the business, driving revenue and EBITDA growth. Prior to that, he served as President, Home Robot Division, at iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), where his many successes led to his promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Beck’s previous positions include: Senior Vice President and General Manager, Aerospace & Defense, and Vice President and General Manager, Power Systems and Instruments Division, with AMETEK, Inc., a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices; President, Danaher Precision Systems Division, and Vice President, Sales, Kollmorgen I&C Division, with Danaher Corporation, a global designer and manufacturer of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services; and Director, NE Systems Center, with Emerson Electric Corporation. Mr. Beck also currently serves on the boards of several small privately-held companies. Mr. Beck holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor and telecommunications. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, we solve difficult thermal, mechanical and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. Our strategy uses these strengths to grow and increase shareholder value by maximizing our businesses and by identifying, acquiring and optimizing complementary businesses. For more information visit www.intest.com .

