Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020 and Q4 2020

Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020 and Q4 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2020, including net income of $30.0 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, an increase of $6.2 million and decrease of $0.10, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $37.5 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, an increase of $12.9 million and an increase of $0.25, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Business First reported net income of $13.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, increases of $8.1 million and $0.25, respectively, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $14.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, an increase of $8.0 million and an increase of $0.23, respectively, from the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“We finished the year right where we set out to last spring, though we never imagined the path we would all take to get here,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “b1BANK’s core earnings power reflects our increasing scale and improving efficiency, our asset quality is stable and our balance sheet is as liquid as it’s ever been.  Our people were called upon to process PPP loans, originate and close Main Street Lending Program relationships, and integrate a significant acquisition, all while being tested by COVID-19 and two hurricanes.  Not only did they respond, they responded with confidence and pride. Never before has our team been as proud to be community bankers and never before have I been as proud to be a part of their team.”

On January 25, 2021, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2021, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Main Street Lending Program. Business First continued to support its clients through the COVID-19 pandemic by electing to participate in the Main Street Lending Program established by the Federal Reserve. Business First was able to originate 45 loans with an aggregate original principal balance of $327.8 million during the third and fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a gain on sale of $4.2 million related to the transfer of 95% of the principal loan balance, or $311.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, Business First retained $16.4 million of the loan balances with an average balance of $364,000.
  • Stable Credit Quality. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets remained stable from 0.32% and 0.54%, respectively, at September 30, 2020, to 0.35% and 0.48% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2019, ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets were 0.53% and 0.58%, respectively, representing stable credit quality through the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin and spread increased from 4.06% and 3.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to 4.26% and 4.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increases were largely attributable to purchase accounting accretion (loans and deposits/borrowings), the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans, which accelerated recognition of net loan origination fees, and repricing of deposits. Excluding loan discount accretion, non-GAAP net interest margin and spread were 3.99% and 3.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.81% and 3.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2020, were $3.0 billion, a decrease of $91.1 million compared to September 30, 2020. Loans declined (2.96) %, or (11.82) % annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The majority of the decline was attributable to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness, which consisted of $82.2 million of the net decrease in the loan portfolio. Total loans declined, excluding SBA PPP loan forgiveness, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 by (0.33) %, or (1.32) % annualized. Organic loan growth, excluding SBA PPP and acquired Pedestal Bank (Pedestal) loans from the May 1, 2020 acquisition, for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 6.29%.
  • Stock Repurchase Program. Business First repurchased 45,800 shares of stock at a weighted average price per share of $17.42 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or 104% of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Business First repurchased 480,581 shares of stock at a weighted average price per share of $12.06, or 72% of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020.

Financial Condition

December 31, 2020, Compared to September 30, 2020

Loans

Total loans held for investment decreased by $91.1 million compared to September 30, 2020. The decrease was largely attributable to SBA PPP forgiveness within the commercial portfolio of $79.0 million. Loans declined (2.96) %, or (11.82) % annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total loans declined, excluding the reduction from SBA PPP loan forgiveness, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 by (0.33) %, or (1.32) % annualized. At December 31, 2020, SBA PPP loans with a principal balance of $315.5 million remain outstanding.

Loan growth contracted for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to the significant effort placed into accommodating client requests for the Main Street Lending Program. Business First was able to originate $317.2 million loans of which $301.4 million (95% of the total originated) were sold/participated to the Main Street Lending Program during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Business First’s unfunded commitments remained constant throughout the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Business First has not identified any unusual customer usage of unfunded commitments since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Borrowings

Due to b1BANK’s increased cash position/liquidity (including increased liquidity resulting from SBA PPP forgiveness), Business First elected to extinguish $74.0 million of its higher-rate, longer-term Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings with a weighted average rate of 2.25% during December 2020. Business First will save approximately $1.7 million in interest expense during 2021 due to the extinguishment. Business First incurred a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $2.4 million.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.32% as of September 30, 2020, to 0.35% as of December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.54% as of September 30, 2020, to 0.48% as of December 31, 2020. The increase in the nonperforming loan ratio was attributable to increases in nonaccrual loans and the decrease in the nonperforming asset ratio was attributable to the sale of other real estate owned properties during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.88 at December 31, 2020, compared to $19.26 at September 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.80 at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.18 at September 30, 2020.  Business First repurchased 45,800 shares of stock at a weighted average price per share of $17.42 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

December 31, 2020, Compared to December 31, 2019

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.3 billion compared to December 31, 2019, or 74.91%, due primarily to the acquisition of Pedestal and origination of SBA PPP loans. Organic loan growth, excluding SBA PPP and acquired Pedestal loans from the May 1, 2020 acquisition, for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 6.29%1.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.53% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.35% as of December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.58% as of December 31, 2019, to 0.48% as of December 31, 2020. The decreases were largely attributable to an increase in overall total loans held for investment and total assets from the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.88 at December 31, 2020, compared to $21.47 at December 31, 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $16.80 at December 31, 2020, compared to $17.31 at December 31, 2019. The decreases were attributable to the initial book value dilution caused by the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Results of Operations

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increases were largely attributable to an increase in net interest income (primarily due to the accelerated recognition of SBA PPP net loan origination fees due to forgiveness), decrease in interest-bearing deposits due to continued repricing of deposits, and an increase in gain on sale of loans due to the Main Street Lending Program, offset by an increase in other expense due to the extinguishment of FHLB borrowings.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $14.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $568,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $158,000 in gains attributed to former bank premises and equipment in other income, compared to the incurrence of $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $635,000 in losses attributed to losses on former bank premises and equipment in other income, largely attributable to branches planned to be closed as a result of the Pedestal acquisition for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $39.6 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.26% and 4.03%, respectively, compared to $36.9 million, 4.06% and 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 5.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to accelerated recognition of SBA PPP net loan origination fees due to forgiveness ($3.2 million total, with approximately $1.8 million accelerated due to forgiveness) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest margin and net interest spread were positively impacted for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, by additional loan discount accretion, 3 basis points impact to both ratios, additional SBA PPP origination fees, 18 basis point impact to both ratios, and reduction in the overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits).

The average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans) was impacted by the origination of loans at lower rates than payoffs during the quarter due to the decline in rates which has occurred since the COVID 19-pandemic.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) were 3.99% and 3.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.81% and 3.56% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.   

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 10 basis points, from 0.63% to 0.53%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to the repricing of deposits.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, other income was impacted by a $4.4 million increase in gain on sale of loans primarily associated with the Main Street Lending Program, as well as a net increase of $981,000 in gains on sale of other real estate owned and disposal of assets, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the increase in other expenses was largely attributed to a loss on early extinguishment of FHLB borrowings resulting in a net loss of $2.4 million (including the remaining purchase discounts) and an additional $250,000 accrual for shareholder tax within other expenses, $325,000 in advertising and promotions, offset by a $522,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million, compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was impacted by net charge-offs of $450,000 and the continued impact of the qualitative factors related to COVID-19.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.37% and 13.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.98% and 9.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Both returns were positively impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to the increases in net interest income and other income related to the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, as well as the SBA PPP and Main Street Lending Program, offset by increases in the provision for loan losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, additional expenses associated with the acquisition of Pedestal on May 1, 2020, and loss on early extinguishment of FHLB borrowings.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $14.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, included the incurrence of $568,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $158,000 in gains attributed to former bank premises and equipment in other income, compared to the incurrence of $125,000 losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in other income related to the rebranding of b1BANK and a $216,000 adjustment to estimated provision for income taxes associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net interest income totaled $39.6 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.26% and 4.03%, respectively, compared to compared to $20.6 million, 4.08% and 3.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.59% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 5.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.78% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 5.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances due to the Pedestal acquisition and origination of SBA PPP loans during 2020.

Average loan yield (excluding SBA PPP loans), average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were impacted for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, by the federal funds rate cuts of 175 basis points, which occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was also impacted by the lower-yielding SBA PPP loans originated.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) were 3.99% and 3.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 3.92% and 3.49% (excluding loan discount accretion of $800,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 74 basis points, from 1.27% to 0.53%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was partially attributable to the accretion of deposit and FHLB premiums associated with the Pedestal acquisition, $780,000 or 9 basis points, but primarily attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and the lower-yielding deposit portfolio acquired from Pedestal.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the increase in other income was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $4.4 million gain on sale of loans primarily associated with the Main Street Lending Program, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the increase in other expenses was largely attributable to the acquisition of Pedestal during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and the $2.4 million loss on early extinguishment of FHLB borrowings, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million compared to $192,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was impacted by $450,000 in net charge-offs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the qualitative factors within the allowance for loan and lease losses.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.37% and 13.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from 1.04% and 8.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Both returns were positively impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK operates 42 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees. Visit www.b1BANK.com for more information. Business First’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BFST.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. These measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, impaired loan sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information
For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
[email protected]

______________________________
1Calculated by adjusting the beginning loans, $1.7 billion, for the acquired Pedestal loans net of the purchase discount and SBA PPP loans acquired, or $807.2 million, for an adjusted beginning of $2.5 billion, and then removing the remaining SBA PPP loans at December 31, 2020, $315.5 million, from the change of the adjusted beginning to the actual ending at December 31, 2020, or $3.0 billion. This results in a net increase of $158.4 million, divided by the beginning adjusted balance of $2.5 billion, or 6.29%.

 
 
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2020  2020  2019
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   82.71 %   95.25 %   95.97 %
Shareholders’ Equity to Assets Ratio   9.85 %   10.07 %   12.54 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment      
       
Commercial (1) $ 886,325   $ 1,015,173   $ 390,398  
Real Estate:      
Construction and Land   403,065     334,100     244,181  
Farmland   55,883     56,567     48,681  
1-4 Family Residential   468,650     493,344     293,142  
Multi-Family Residential   95,707     99,901     36,454  
Nonfarm Nonresidential   971,603     970,197     612,608  
Total Real Estate   1,994,908     1,954,109     1,235,066  
Consumer (1)   110,122     113,192     84,801  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 2,991,355   $ 3,082,474   $ 1,710,265  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 20,340   $ 18,715   $ 12,090  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (715 )   (956 )   (190 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   265     90     32  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   2,134     2,491     192  
Balance, End of Period $ 22,024   $ 20,340   $ 12,124  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.74 %   0.66 %   0.71 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans   0.01 %   0.03 %   0.01 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 35,580   $ 38,207   $ 3,536  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 9,063   $ 7,988   $ 8,977  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)   1,523     1,986     72  
Total Nonperforming Loans   10,586     9,974     9,049  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   9,051     10,994     4,036  
Other Nonperforming Assets:   402     414     160  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   9,453     11,408     4,196  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 20,039   $ 21,382   $ 13,245  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.35 %   0.32 %   0.53 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.48 %   0.54 %   0.58 %
       
(1) Small Business Administration SBA Paycheck Protection Program PPP loans accounted for $313.9 million and $1.6 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. SBA PPP loans accounted for $392.9 million and $4.8 million of the Commercial and Consumer portfolios, respectively, as of September 30, 2020.
 
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.43     $ 1.65   $ 1.79  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.67     0.46   $ 0.42       1.64     1.74  
Dividends per Common Share   0.10     0.10     0.10       0.40     0.38  
Book Value per Common Share   19.88     19.26     21.47       19.88     21.47  
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding   20,590,239     20,613,481     13,277,968       18,169,599     13,310,577  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,726,648     20,704,444     13,638,168       18,243,445     13,670,777  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   20,621,437     20,667,237     13,279,363       20,621,437     13,279,363  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return on Average Assets   1.37 %   0.98 %   1.04 %     0.88 %   1.11 %
Return on Average Equity   13.86 %   9.85 %   8.18 %     8.42 %   8.70 %
Net Interest Margin   4.26 %   4.06 %   4.08 %     4.06 %   4.10 %
Net Interest Spread   4.03 %   3.81 %   3.65 %     3.77 %   3.67 %
Efficiency Ratio (1)   60.27 %   65.65 %   66.50 %     67.75 %   64.37 %
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,029,660   $ 3,933,631   $ 2,209,182     $ 3,426,120   $ 2,136,081  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity   399,332     390,209     281,589       356,339     273,205  
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 14,908   $ 15,430   $ 9,025     $ 57,394   $ 35,126  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   1,525     1,394     920       5,349     4,332  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,338     1,322     588       4,334     2,494  
Data Processing   1,967     1,832     477       5,506     2,049  
FDIC Assessment Fees   595     594     (15 )     1,608     278  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   626     555     302       2,118     1,319  
Advertising and Promotions   645     320     385       1,605     1,535  
Utilities and Communications   617     789     316       2,368     1,334  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   850     673     388       2,348     1,423  
Directors’ Fees   173     117     119       464     570  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   132     171     632       607     750  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   548     556     (1 )     3,978     330  
Other   5,678     3,198     2,067       13,314     6,908  
Total Other Expenses $ 29,602   $ 26,951   $ 15,203     $ 100,993   $ 58,448  
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 1,672   $ 1,592   $ 1,028     $ 5,358   $ 4,035  
Gain on Sales of Securities   15     95     22       135     106  
Debit card and ATM Fee Income   1,555     1,399     450       4,320     1,847  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   251     237     170       940     687  
Gain on Sales of Loans   4,413         115       4,597     230  
Mortgage Origination Income   208     123     113       572     421  
Brokerage Commission   433     281     15       970     73  
Correspondent Bank Income   49     45     75       235     418  
Rental Income   12     14     2       72     490  
Gain (loss) on Sale of Banking Center                     581  
Gain (loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   199     (104 )   (7 )     227     20  
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets   51     (627 )   (124 )     (576 )   (774 )
Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships   170     364     149       2,538     1,553  
Other   519     798     248       2,176     1,021  
 Total Other Income $ 9,547   $ 4,217   $ 2,256     $ 21,564   $ 10,708  
             
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
             
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 149,131   $ 103,894   $ 89,371  
Federal Funds Sold   174,152     8,395     61,372  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   640,605     547,535     278,193  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   969     671     251  
Loans and Lease Receivable   2,991,355     3,082,474     1,710,265  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (22,024 )   (20,340 )   (12,124 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   2,969,331     3,062,134     1,698,141  
Premises and Equipment, Net   58,593     59,241     29,280  
Accrued Interest Receivable   23,895     25,622     8,025  
Other Equity Securities   12,693     15,641     12,565  
Other Real Estate Owned   9,051     10,994     4,036  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   45,030     44,779     32,568  
Deferred Taxes, Net   5,858     5,829     2,145  
Goodwill   53,862     53,627     48,495  
Core Deposit Intangible   9,734     10,061     6,694  
Other Assets   7,456     6,247     2,699  
       
Total Assets $ 4,160,360   $ 3,954,670   $ 2,273,835  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits:      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,164,139   $ 945,485   $ 398,847  
Interest-Bearing   2,452,540     2,290,776     1,383,163  
Total Deposits   3,616,679     3,236,261     1,782,010  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   21,825     24,604     67,989  
Short-Term Borrowings   5,020     5,033      
Long-Term Borrowings   6,000     6,000      
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility       107,076      
Subordinated Debt   25,000     25,000     25,000  
Subordinated Debt -Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000      
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   43,145     117,950     93,000  
Accrued Interest Payable   2,499     3,621     1,533  
Other Liabilities   25,229     26,039     19,206  
       
Total Liabilities   3,750,397     3,556,584     1,988,738  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
       
Common Stock   20,621     20,667     13,279  
Additional Paid-In Capital   299,540     299,762     212,505  
Retained Earnings   79,174     67,399     56,700  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income   10,628     10,258     2,613  
       
Total Shareholders’ Equity   409,963     398,086     285,097  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,160,360   $ 3,954,670   $ 2,273,835  
       

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 41,762   $ 39,918   $ 24,732     $ 140,459   $ 95,433  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   2,572     2,474     1,739       8,952     7,225  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   53     69     193       344     809  
Total Interest Income   44,387     42,461     26,664       149,755     103,467  
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   3,736     4,345     4,908       17,562     19,753  
Interest on Borrowings   1,067     1,184     1,129       4,547     3,516  
Total Interest Expense   4,803     5,529     6,037       22,109     23,269  
             
Net Interest Income   39,584     36,932     20,627       127,646     80,198  
             
Provision for Loan Losses:   2,134     2,491     192       11,435     2,606  
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   37,450     34,441     20,435       116,211     77,592  
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   1,672     1,592     1,028       5,358     4,035  
Gain on Sales of Securities   15     95     22       135     106  
Gain on Sales of Loans   4,413         115       4,597     230  
Other Income   3,447     2,530     1,091       11,474     6,337  
Total Other Income   9,547     4,217     2,256       21,564     10,708  
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   14,908     15,430     9,025       57,394     35,126  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   3,373     3,228     1,715       11,380     7,628  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   548     556     (1 )     3,978     330  
Other Expenses   10,773     7,737     4,464       28,241     15,364  
Total Other Expenses   29,602     26,951     15,203       100,993     58,448  
             
Income Before Income Taxes:   17,395     11,707     7,488       36,782     29,852  
             
Provision for Income Taxes:   3,561     2,098     1,729       6,788     6,080  
             
Net Income: $ 13,834   $ 9,609   $ 5,759     $ 29,994   $ 23,772  
             

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,685,093   $ 37,509   5.59 %   $ 2,638,417   $ 37,250   5.65 %   $ 1,698,947   $ 24,732   5.82 %
SBA PPP Loans   365,058     4,253   4.66 %     399,366     2,668   2.67 %           0.00 %
Securities Available for Sale   603,192     2,572   1.71 %     564,630     2,474   1.75 %     290,034     1,739   2.40 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   61,485     53   0.34 %     33,970     69   0.81 %     31,648     193   2.44 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   3,714,828     44,387   4.78 %     3,636,383     42,461   4.67 %     2,020,629     26,664   5.28 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (21,020 )         (19,329 )         (12,174 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   335,852           316,577           200,727      
Total Assets $ 4,029,660   $ 44,387       $ 3,933,631   $ 42,461       $ 2,209,182   $ 26,664    
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,313,511   $ 3,736   0.65 %   $ 2,262,774   $ 4,345   0.77 %   $ 1,295,791   $ 4,908   1.52 %
Subordinated Debt   25,000     422   6.75 %     25,000     422   6.75 %     25,000     422   6.75 %
Subordinated Debt – Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     42   3.36 %     5,000     45   3.60 %           0.00 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   105,640     407   1.54 %     122,592     515   1.68 %     96,763     516   2.13 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)   79,450     70   0.35 %     107,076     95   0.35 %           0.00 %
Other Borrowings   37,605     126   1.34 %     35,437     107   1.21 %     67,087     191   1.14 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,566,206     4,803   0.75 %     2,557,879     5,529   0.86 %     1,484,641     6,037   1.63 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,033,593         $ 957,090         $ 419,231      
Other Liabilities   30,529           28,453           23,721      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,064,122           985,543           442,952      
Shareholders’ Equity:   399,332           390,209           281,589      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,029,660         $ 3,933,631         $ 2,209,182      
                       
Net Interest Spread     4.03 %       3.81 %       3.65 %
Net Interest Income   $ 39,584         $ 36,932         $ 20,627    
Net Interest Margin     4.26 %       4.06 %       4.08 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     0.53 %       0.63 %       1.27 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
                       

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                                   
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate   Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned / Interest Paid Average Yield / Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
                                   
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,342,034   $ 131,208   5.60 %   $ 1,628,803   $ 95,433   5.86 %
SBA PPP Loans   271,388     9,251   3.41 %           0.00 %
Securities Available for Sale   483,976     8,952   1.85 %     300,038     7,225   2.41 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   48,345     344   0.71 %     27,878     809   2.90 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   3,145,743     149,755   4.76 %     1,956,719     103,467   5.29 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (16,540 )               (11,762 )          
Noninterest-Earning Assets   296,917                 191,124            
Total Assets $ 3,426,120   $ 149,755         $ 2,136,081   $ 103,467      
                                   
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                  
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,978,295     $ 17,562   0.89 %   $ 1,316,896   $ 19,753   1.50 %
Subordinated Debt   25,000     1,688   6.75 %     25,000     1,688   6.75 %
Subordinated Debt – Trust Preferred Securities   3,341     121   3.62 %           0.00 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   113,999     1,945   1.71 %     69,183     1,581   2.29 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)   65,857     237   0.36 %           0.00 %
Other Borrowings   43,286     556   1.28 %     29,419     247   0.84 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,229,778     22,109   0.99 %     1,440,498     23,269   1.62 %
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   812,332                 402,147            
Other Liabilities   27,672                 20,231            
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   840,004                 422,378            
Shareholders’ Equity:   356,339                 273,205            
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,426,120               $ 2,136,081            
                                   
Net Interest Spread             3.77 %               3.67 %
Net Interest Income       $ 127,646               $ 80,198      
Net Interest Margin             4.06 %               4.10 %
                                   
Overall Cost of Funds             0.73 %               1.26 %
                                   
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
                                   

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 44,387   $ 42,461   $ 26,664     $ 149,755   $ 103,467  
Core interest income   44,387     42,461     26,664       149,755     103,467  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   4,803     5,529     6,037       22,109     23,269  
Core interest expense   4,803     5,529     6,037       22,109     23,269  
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)            
Provision for loan losses   2,134     2,491     192       11,435     2,606  
Core provision expense   2,134     2,491     192       11,435     2,606  
Other Income:            
Other income   9,547     4,217     2,256       21,564     10,708  
Sale of impaired credit                     (91 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (158 )   635     125       351     719  
(Gains) on sale of securities   (15 )   (95 )   (22 )     (135 )   (106 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center                     (581 )
Core other income   9,374     4,757     2,359       21,780     10,649  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   29,602     26,951     15,203       100,993     58,448  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (568 )   (1,206 )   (76 )     (9,559 )   (750 )
Stock option exercises – excess taxes                 (71 )    
Early lease termination                     (87 )
Core other expense   29,034     25,745     15,127       91,363     57,611  
Pre-Tax Income: (a)            
Pre-tax income   17,395     11,707     7,488       36,782     29,852  
Sale of impaired credit                     (91 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (158 )   635     125       351     719  
(Gains) on sale of securities   (15 )   (95 )   (22 )     (135 )   (106 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center                     (581 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   568     1,206     76       9,559     750  
Stock option exercises – excess taxes                 71      
Early lease termination                     87  
Core pre-tax income   17,790     13,453     7,667       46,628     30,630  
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)            
Provision for income taxes   3,561     2,098     1,729       6,788     6,080  
Tax on sale of impaired credit                     (19 )
Tax on (gains) on former bank premises and equipment   (33 )   133     26       74     151  
Tax on (gains) on sale of securities   (3 )   (20 )   (5 )     (28 )   (22 )
Tax on sale of banking center           (216 )         (338 )
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   120     241     11       1,727     147  
Tax on stock option exercises                 601      
Tax on early lease termination                     18  
Core provision for income taxes   3,645     2,452     1,545       9,162     6,017  
Net Income:            
Net income   13,834     9,609     5,759       29,994     23,772  
Sale of impaired credit, net of tax                     (72 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (125 )   502     99       277     568  
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (12 )   (75 )   (17 )     (107 )   (84 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center, net of tax           216           (243 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   448     965     65       7,832     603  
Stock option exercises, net of tax                 (530 )    
Early lease termination, net of tax                     69  
Core net income $ 14,145   $ 11,001   $ 6,122     $ 37,466   $ 24,613  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 19,529   $ 14,198   $ 7,680     $ 48,217   $ 32,458  
Sale of impaired credit                     (91 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (158 )   635     125       351     719  
(Gains) on sale of securities   (15 )   (95 )   (22 )     (135 )   (106 )
Loss on sale of banking center                     (581 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   568     1,206     76       9,559     750  
Stock option exercises                 71      
Early lease termination                     87  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 19,924   $ 15,944   $ 7,859     $ 58,063   $ 33,236  
             
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,726,648     20,704,444     13,638,168       18,243,445     13,670,777  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share:            
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67   $ 0.46   $ 0.42     $ 1.64     1.74  
Sale of impaired credit, net of tax                     (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (0.01 )   0.02     0.01       0.02     0.04  
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (0.00 )   (0.00 )   (0.00 )     (0.01 )   (0.01 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center           0.02           (0.02 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.02     0.05     0.00       0.43     0.05  
Stock option exercises                 (0.03 )    
Early lease termination, net of tax                     0.01  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 0.53   $ 0.45     $ 2.05   $ 1.80  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.94   $ 0.69   $ 0.56     $ 2.64   $ 2.37  
Sale of impaired credit                     (0.01 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (0.01 )   0.03     0.01       0.02     0.06  
(Gains) on sale of securities   (0.00 )   (0.01 )   (0.00 )     (0.01 )   (0.01 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center                     (0.04 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.03     0.06     0.01       0.52     0.05  
Stock option exercises                 0.00      
Early lease termination                     0.01  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.96   $ 0.77   $ 0.58     $ 3.18   $ 2.43  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2020 and 2019. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. 
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
             

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,029,660   $ 3,933,631   $ 2,209,182     $ 3,426,120   $ 2,136,081  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 399,332   $ 390,209   $ 281,589     $ 356,339   $ 273,205  
             
Net Income:            
Net income $ 13,834   $ 9,609   $ 5,759     $ 29,994   $ 23,772  
Sale of impaired credit, net of tax                     (72 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   (125 )   502     99       277     568  
(Gains) on sale of securities, net of tax   (12 )   (75 )   (17 )     (107 )   (84 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center, net of tax           216           (243 )
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   448     965     65       7,832     603  
Stock option exercises, net of tax                 (530 )    
Early lease termination, net of tax                     69  
Core net income $ 14,145   $ 11,001   $ 6,122     $ 37,466   $ 24,613  
             
Return on average assets   1.37 %   0.98 %   1.04 %     0.88 %   1.11 %
Core return on average assets   1.40 %   1.12 %   1.11 %     1.09 %   1.15 %
Return on equity   13.86 %   9.85 %   8.18 %     8.42 %   8.70 %
Core return on average equity   14.17 %   11.28 %   8.70 %     10.51 %   9.01 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 44,387   $ 42,461   $ 26,664     $ 149,755   $ 103,467  
Core interest income   44,387     42,461     26,664       149,755     103,467  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   4,803     5,529     6,037       22,109     23,269  
Core interest expense   4,803     5,529     6,037       22,109     23,269  
Other Income:            
Other income   9,547     4,217     2,256       21,564     10,708  
Sale of impaired credit                     (91 )
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   (158 )   635     125       351     719  
(Gains) on sale of securities   (15 )   (95 )   (22 )     (135 )   (106 )
(Gains) on sale of banking center                     (581 )
Core other income   9,374     4,757     2,359       21,780     10,649  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   29,602     26,951     15,203       100,993     58,448  
Acquisition-related expenses   (568 )   (1,206 )   (76 )     (9,559 )   (750 )
Stock option exercises – excess taxes                 (71 )    
Early lease termination                     (87 )
Core other expense $ 29,034   $ 25,745   $ 15,127     $ 91,363   $ 57,611  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 29,602   $ 26,951   $ 15,203     $ 100,993   $ 58,448  
Core other expense (c) $ 29,034   $ 25,745   $ 15,127     $ 91,363   $ 57,611  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 49,116   $ 41,054   $ 22,861     $ 149,075   $ 90,800  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 48,958   $ 41,689   $ 22,986     $ 149,426   $ 90,847  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   60.27 %   65.65 %   66.50 %     67.75 %   64.37 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   59.30 %   61.75 %   65.81 %     61.14 %   63.42 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 3,714,828   $ 3,636,383   $ 2,020,629     $ 3,145,743   $ 1,956,719  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 39,584   $ 36,932   $ 20,627       127,646   $ 80,198  
Loan discount accretion   (2,567 )   (2,270 )   (800 )     (6,592 )   (2,602 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 37,017   $ 34,662   $ 19,827     $ 121,054   $ 77,596  
             
Net interest margin (2)   4.26 %   4.06 %   4.08 %     4.06 %   4.10 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.99 %   3.81 %   3.92 %     3.85 %   3.97 %
Net interest spread   4.03 %   3.81 %   3.65 %     3.77 %   3.67 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion   3.75 %   3.56 %   3.49 %     3.56 %   3.54 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.      
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.      
             

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019
       
Total Shareholders’ (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders’ equity $ 409,963   $ 398,086   $ 285,097  
Goodwill   (53,862 )   (53,627 )   (48,495 )
Core deposit intangible   (9,734 )   (10,061 )   (6,694 )
Total tangible common equity $ 346,367   $ 334,398   $ 229,908  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 4,160,360   $ 3,954,670   $ 2,273,835  
Goodwill   (53,862 )   (53,627 )   (48,495 )
Core deposit intangible   (9,734 )   (10,061 )   (6,694 )
Total tangible assets $ 4,096,764   $ 3,890,982   $ 2,218,646  
       
Common shares outstanding   20,621,437     20,667,237     13,279,363  
       
Book value per common share $ 19.88   $ 19.26   $ 21.47  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.80   $ 16.18   $ 17.31  
Common equity to total assets   9.85 %   10.07 %   12.54 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.45 %   8.59 %   10.36 %
       

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.