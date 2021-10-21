Breaking News
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2021

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including net income of $10.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a decrease of $7.1 million and $0.34, respectively, from the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $10.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, a decrease of $7.8 million and $0.37, respectively, from prior quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the gain on sale recognized from the SBA PPP loan portfolio sale during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“The investments we’ve made over the past few years continued to pay off in the third quarter,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “Record and diversified organic loan growth, success recruiting and retaining in a competitive jobs market and establishment of a new partnership with Texas Citizens Bank in Houston all illustrate the consistent strengthening of our brand and capacity to deliver for our partners in the region. Thank you to all of our employees and clients for sticking with us during Hurricane Ida and its aftermath. While we pray this will be the last major weather event to hit our footprint for some time to come, I am once again thankful to be part of such a resilient and supportive team.”   

On October 20, 2021, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of November 15, 2021. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2021, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2021, were $3.1 billion, an increase of $211.4 million compared to June 30, 2021, or 7.40% for the quarter and 29.61% annualized. Excluding the decrease in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, by 8.04%, or 32.15% annualized. Loan growth in Dallas, Tx (36.0%), greater New Orleans (28.5%), and the Baton Rouge/capital region (23.3%) markets accounted for approximately 87.9% of quarterly loan growth.
  • New Loan Production Office (LPO) Activity. Business First opened an LPO in New Orleans/Metairie, La. (i.e., greater New Orleans area).  
  • Stock Repurchases. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Business First repurchased approximately 360,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.18 per share (including commissions), for a total cost of $8.4 million.
  • Efficiency Initiatives. Business First regularly evaluates its branch network in search of optimization opportunities and closed two branches recently, one in Minden, La, during Q3 2021, and a second by sale in Oak Grove, La, on October 1, 2021. Additionally, 11 interactive teller machines (ITMs) with fully functional video call centers, providing extended client hours, were launched during Q3 2021.   
  • Texas Citizens Bancorp, Inc. Acquisition. On October 20, 2021, Business First executed a definitive agreement to acquire Texas Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (“TCBI”), the parent bank holding company for Texas Citizens Bank, National Association, based in Pasadena, Texas. As of September 30, 2021, TCBI had consolidated total assets of $516.9 million, loans of $365.7 million, and deposits of $452.0 million.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2021, Compared to June 30, 2021

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $211.4 million, or 7.40% (29.61% annualized), for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was largely attributable to loan originations in our commercial and nonfarm, nonresidential real estate portfolios which were $62.4 million and $109.1 million, respectively. Year to date annualized loan growth was 3.34%, inclusive of SBA PPP loans. As of September 30, 2021, SBA PPP loans with an unpaid principal balance of $9.7 million remained outstanding, compared to $25.7 million as of June 30, 2021.

Excluding the net decrease in SBA PPP loans, total loans held for investment increased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, by 8.04%, or 32.15% annualized. Year to date annualized loan growth was 18.97% excluding SBA PPP loans.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.40% as of June 30, 2021, to 0.45% as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.42% as of June 30, 2021, to 0.37% as of September 30, 2021. The increase in the nonperforming loans ratio was largely attributable to $2.1 million increase in nonaccrual loans, mainly related to a single $1.5 million (commercial) loan.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $21.11 at September 30, 2021, compared to $20.78 at June 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.53 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.24 at June 30, 2021.  

September 30, 2021, Compared to September 30, 2020

Loans

Total loans held for investment decreased by $16.2 million compared to September 30, 2020, or (0.53) %, primarily due to the forgiveness and portfolio sale of SBA PPP loans. Excluding SBA PPP loans, loans increased $371.8 million, or 13.85%.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment increased from 0.32% as of September 30, 2020, to 0.45% as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.54% as of September 30, 2020, to 0.37% as of September 30, 2021. The increase in the nonperforming ratio was largely attributable to an increase in nonaccrual loans.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $21.11 at September 30, 2021, compared to $19.26 at September 30, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $17.53 at September 30, 2021, compared to $16.18 at September 30, 2020, an increase of 8.34%.

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $10.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease, $7.1 million and $0.34, respectively, was largely attributable to the $10.0 million gain on sale of loans recognized in the period ended June 30, 2021. The gain primarily related to a $9.2 million gain recognized upon the sale of SBA PPP loans with an outstanding principal balance of $243.6 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $10.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $18.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, included $211,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damages (primarily related to Ida, 2021), $145,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $392,000 in losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $938,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damage (related to Hurricanes Laura/Delta, 2020, but resolved in the current year) and a $540,000 loss on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 3.51%, respectively, compared to $37.9 million, 3.87% and 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net interest margin and net interest spread were largely impacted for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, by $2.2 million less in SBA PPP origination fees, or (22) basis points for each. The reduction in interest income was largely attributable to lower SBA PPP portfolio interest and fee income due to the $243.6 million portfolio sale during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by interest and fee income due to loan growth and an additional day in the third quarter. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) were 3.56% and 3.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.71% and 3.52% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by one basis point, from 0.45% to 0.44%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, other income was lower by $11.0 million. The reduction was primarily due to a $9.9 million gain on sale of loans recognized in the period ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, there was a reduction of Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investment income of $1.2 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, other expenses were lower by $1.5 million. The reduction was largely attributed to lower reserve for unfunded commitments, $586,000, and hurricane-related expenses within occupancy and bank premises, $765,000.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was driven primarily by the improvement in the qualitative factors (attributed to the general economy and energy sector), offset by reserves for new loan growth.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.95% and 9.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 1.58% and 16.57%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Both returns were impacted by higher net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, mainly attributable to the gain on sale of the SBA PPP portfolio.

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $10.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share were largely attributable to a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, as increases in other income were largely offset with increases in other expenses.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $10.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $11.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, included $211,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to hurricane damages (primarily related to Ida, 2021), $145,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $392,000 in losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income, compared to $635,000 in losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income and $1.2 million in acquisition-related expenses incurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net interest income totaled $37.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.71% and 3.51%, respectively, compared to $36.9 million, 4.06% and 3.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 5.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in interest income was largely attributable to higher average balances in loans and securities, attributable to organic loan and deposit growth, offset by lower yielding new loans and securities.

Average yield on total interest-earning assets, net interest margin, and net interest spread were negatively impacted for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, by lower yielding loans and securities, offset partially by lower deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) were 3.56% and 3.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.81% and 3.56% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.3 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by 19 basis points, from 0.63% to 0.44%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on deposit offerings and reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advance balances, offset by an increase in subordinated debt balances.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the increase in other income, $2.1 million, was largely attributable to the $1.1 million increase in fees and brokerage commission, related to the Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC. (SSW) acquisition which occurred in Q2 2021, as well as modest increases in gain on disposal of other assets, $641,000, debit card and ATM fee income, $133,000, and service charges, $171,000, partially offset by more losses on the sale of other real estate owned, $(454,000), compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the increase in other expense, $2.6 million, was largely attributable to the increase in salary and employee benefits, $1.4 million, as well as more modest increases in various other expenses, $687,000, depreciation and amortization, $398,000, advertising and promotions, $292,000, and occupancy and bank premises, $235,000, partially offset by a reduction in merger and conversion-related expenses, $(411,000), compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The reserve for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was impacted by the estimated impact on the general economy of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.95% and 9.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 0.98% and 9.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $4.4 billion in assets, $4.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas, Texas area, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a three-time recipient of Baton Rouge Business Report’s “Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Actual results will also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the extent and duration of closures of businesses, including our branches, vendors and customers; the operation of financial markets; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses in relation to potential losses in our loan portfolio; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information on Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

This report does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the merger. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

In connection with the merger, Business First will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of TCBI and a prospectus of Business First (the “Proxy Statement-Prospectus”), and Business First may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the merger. The definitive Proxy Statement-Prospectus will be mailed to the shareholders of TCBI. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BY BUSINESS FIRST, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Free copies of the Proxy Statement-Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Business First, may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov), when they are filed by Business First. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Business First at www.b1bank.com. Copies of the Proxy Statement-Prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request to Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 225-248-7600 or to Texas Citizens Bancshares, Inc., 4949 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505, Attention: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 713-948-5727.

Participants in the Solicitation

Business First, Texas Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) and certain of their directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of TCBI in connection with the merger. Information about Business First’s directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 15, 2021. Information regarding all of the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement-Prospectus pertaining to the merger and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
  For the Quarter Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020  
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
         
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   81.37 %   76.66 %   95.25 %  
Shareholders’ Equity to Assets Ratio   9.77 %   9.97 %   10.07 %  
         
Loans Receivable Held for Investment        
         
Commercial (1) $ 723,077   $ 660,691   $ 1,015,173    
Real Estate:        
Construction and Land   464,808     454,055     334,100    
Farmland   85,898     77,133     56,567    
1-4 Family Residential   464,462     459,037     493,344    
Multi-Family Residential   107,551     89,796     99,901    
Nonfarm Nonresidential   1,111,771     1,002,707     970,197    
Total Real Estate   2,234,490     2,082,728     1,954,109    
Consumer and Other (1)   108,669     111,467     113,192    
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 3,066,236   $ 2,854,886   $ 3,082,474    
         
Allowance for Loan Losses        
         
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 26,702   $ 25,251   $ 18,715    
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (81 )   (861 )   (956 )  
Recoveries – Quarterly   378     71     90    
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   1,147     2,241     2,491    
Balance, End of Period $ 28,146   $ 26,702   $ 20,340    
         
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.92 %   0.94 %   0.66 %  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans   -0.01 %   0.03 %   0.03 %  
         
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 29,390   $ 30,900   $ 38,207    
         
Nonperforming Assets        
         
Nonperforming Loans:        
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 12,622   $ 10,568   $ 7,988    
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)   1,030     893     1,986    
Total Nonperforming Loans   13,652     11,461     9,974    
Other Nonperforming Assets:        
Other Real Estate Owned   2,152     5,890     10,994    
Other Nonperforming Assets:   675     665     414    
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   2,827     6,555     11,408    
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 16,479   $ 18,016   $ 21,382    
         
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.45 %   0.40 %   0.32 %  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.37 %   0.42 %   0.54 %  
         
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $9.7 million
  of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2021.        
SBA PPP loans accounted for $25.7 million of the commercial portfolio as of June 30, 2021.  
SBA PPP loans accounted for $392.9 million and $4.8 million of the commercial    
 and consumer portfolios, respectively, as of September 30, 2020.      
         
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if
 the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income
over the expected life of the loans.        
         

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020     2021     2020    
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.51   $ 0.84   $ 0.47   $ 1.95   $ 0.93    
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.50     0.84     0.46     1.94     0.93    
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.10     0.34     0.30    
Book Value per Common Share   21.11     20.78     19.26     21.11     19.26    
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding   20,384,879     20,707,313     20,613,481     20,570,506     17,356,830    
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,513,838     20,827,786     20,704,444     20,692,344     17,409,821    
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   20,383,504     20,740,759     20,667,237     20,383,504     20,667,237    
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return on Average Assets   0.95 %   1.58 %   0.98 %   1.23 %   0.67 %  
Return on Average Equity   9.47 %   16.57 %   9.85 %   12.60 %   6.30 %  
Net Interest Margin   3.71 %   3.87 %   4.06 %   3.93 %   3.97 %  
Net Interest Spread   3.51 %   3.68 %   3.81 %   3.75 %   3.66 %  
Efficiency Ratio (1)   67.73 %   56.20 %   65.65 %   60.69 %   71.42 %  
             
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,353,885   $ 4,399,911   $ 3,933,631   $ 4,343,407   $ 3,224,940    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity   435,400     420,640     390,209     423,977     341,904    
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 16,791   $ 16,753   $ 15,430   $ 48,470   $ 42,486    
Occupancy and Bank Premises   1,629     2,276     1,394     5,716     3,824    
Depreciation and Amortization   1,720     1,686     1,322     4,999     2,996    
Data Processing   1,994     2,288     1,832     6,105     3,539    
FDIC Assessment Fees   581     436     594     1,526     1,013    
Legal and Other Professional Fees   553     905     555     2,199     1,492    
Advertising and Promotions   612     624     320     1,713     960    
Utilities and Communications   678     636     789     1,889     1,751    
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   675     675     673     2,050     1,498    
Directors’ Fees   201     194     117     583     291    
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   103     178     171     660     475    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   145     94     556     249     3,430    
Other   3,885     4,371     3,198     11,487     7,636    
Total Other Expenses $ 29,567   $ 31,116   $ 26,951   $ 87,646   $ 71,391    
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 1,763   $ 1,683   $ 1,592   $ 5,013   $ 3,686    
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   (11 )   (50 )   95     (66 )   120    
Debit card and ATM Fee Income   1,532     1,777     1,399     4,645     2,765    
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   356     355     237     1,029     689    
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans   93     10,042         10,114     184    
Mortgage Origination Income   227     241     123     697     364    
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,335     1,416     281     3,294     537    
Correspondent Bank Income   10     123     45     276     186    
Participation Fee Income   250     240     136     737     182    
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   (558 )   (575 )   (104 )   (1,087 )   28    
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   14     (9 )   (627 )   122     (627 )  
Pass-through Income from SBIC Partnerships   405     1,602     364     2,060     2,368    
Other   932     531     676     1,973     1,535    
Total Other Income $ 6,348   $ 17,376   $ 4,217   $ 28,807   $ 12,017    
             
(1) Non-GAAP: Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest    
 income less gain/loss on sales of securities.            
             

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
         
  September 30, June 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2021     2020    
         
Assets        
         
Cash and Due From Banks $ 81,361   $ 130,769   $ 103,894    
Federal Funds Sold   4,646     232,391     8,395    
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   1,034,491     882,802     547,535    
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   1,498     1,834     671    
Loans and Lease Receivable   3,066,236     2,854,886     3,082,474    
Allowance for Loan Losses   (28,146 )   (26,702 )   (20,340 )  
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   3,038,090     2,828,184     3,062,134    
Premises and Equipment, Net   56,611     57,576     59,241    
Accrued Interest Receivable   19,025     20,841     25,622    
Other Equity Securities   15,259     14,043     15,641    
Other Real Estate Owned   2,152     5,890     10,994    
Cash Value of Life Insurance   59,085     60,703     44,779    
Deferred Taxes, Net   5,618     4,652     5,829    
Goodwill   60,062     60,062     53,627    
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   12,835     13,271     10,061    
Other Assets   14,484     10,941     6,247    
         
Total Assets $ 4,405,217   $ 4,323,959   $ 3,954,670    
         
         
Liabilities        
         
Deposits        
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,201,791   $ 1,175,624   $ 945,485    
Interest-Bearing   2,566,330     2,548,599     2,290,776    
Total Deposits   3,768,121     3,724,223     3,236,261    
         
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   27,195     25,837     24,604    
Fed Funds Purchased   16,087            
Short-Term Borrowings   20     20     5,033    
Long-Term Borrowings           6,000    
Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility           107,076    
Subordinated Debt   81,427     81,427     25,000    
Subordinated Debt – Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000    
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   48,002     28,023     117,950    
Accrued Interest Payable   1,835     1,938     3,621    
Other Liabilities   27,309     26,485     26,039    
         
Total Liabilities   3,974,996     3,892,953     3,556,584    
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Common Stock   20,384     20,741     20,667    
Additional Paid-In Capital   291,847     299,014     299,762    
Retained Earnings   112,243     104,382     67,399    
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income   5,747     6,869     10,258    
         
Total Shareholders’ Equity   430,221     431,006     398,086    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,405,217   $ 4,323,959   $ 3,954,670    
         

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited)  
               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2021     2021     2020     2021     2020  
               
Interest Income:              
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 37,900   $ 39,135   $ 39,918   $ 118,454   $ 98,697  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   3,598     3,189     2,474     9,616     6,380  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   36     27     69     77     291  
Total Interest Income   41,534     42,351     42,461     128,147     105,368  
               
Interest Expense:              
Interest on Deposits   3,060     3,235     4,345     9,538     13,826  
Interest on Borrowings   1,180     1,171     1,184     3,069     3,480  
Total Interest Expense   4,240     4,406     5,529     12,607     17,306  
               
Net Interest Income   37,294     37,945     36,932     115,540     88,062  
               
Provision for Loan Losses:   1,147     2,241     2,491     6,747     9,301  
               
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   36,147     35,704     34,441     108,793     78,761  
               
Other Income:              
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   1,763     1,683     1,592     5,013     3,686  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities   (11 )   (50 )   95     (66 )   120  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Loans   93     10,042         10,114     184  
Other Income   4,503     5,701     2,530     13,746     8,027  
Total Other Income   6,348     17,376     4,217     28,807     12,017  
               
Other Expenses:              
Salaries and Employee Benefits   16,791     16,753     15,430     48,470     42,486  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   3,912     4,264     3,228     11,893     8,007  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   145     94     556     249     3,430  
Other Expenses   8,719     10,005     7,737     27,034     17,468  
Total Other Expenses   29,567     31,116     26,951     87,646     71,391  
               
Income Before Income Taxes:   12,928     21,964     11,707     49,954     19,387  
               
Provision for Income Taxes:   2,617     4,536     2,098     9,886     3,227  
               
Net Income: $ 10,311   $ 17,428   $ 9,609   $ 40,068   $ 16,160  
               

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020  
  Average       Average       Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                         
Assets                        
                         
Interest-Earning Assets:                        
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,948,491   $ 37,666 5.11 %   $ 2,814,593   $ 36,116 5.13 %   $ 2,638,417   $ 37,250 5.65 %  
SBA PPP Loans   10,150     234 9.24 %     242,015   $ 3,019 4.99 %     399,366     2,668 2.67 %  
Securities Available for Sale   946,950     3,598 1.52 %     801,268     3,189 1.59 %     564,630     2,474 1.75 %  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   110,472     36 0.13 %     62,693     27 0.17 %     33,970     69 0.81 %  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   4,016,063     41,534 4.14 %     3,920,569     42,351 4.32 %     3,636,383     42,461 4.67 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (27,409 )         (26,032 )         (19,329 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets   365,231           505,374           316,577        
Total Assets $ 4,353,885   $ 41,534     $ 4,399,911   $ 42,351     $ 3,933,631   $ 42,461    
                         
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,566,766   $ 3,060 0.48 %   $ 2,615,241   $ 3,235 0.49 %   $ 2,262,774   $ 4,345 0.77 %  
Subordinated Debt   81,427     1,026 5.04 %     81,427     1,015 4.99 %     25,000     422 6.75 %  
Subordinated Debt – Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     42 3.36 %     5,000     43 3.44 %     5,000     45 3.60 %  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   36,015     106 1.18 %     32,887     108 1.31 %     122,592     515 1.68 %  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)       0.00 %         0.00 %     107,076     95 0.35 %  
Other Borrowings   26,350     6 0.09 %     24,909     5 0.08 %     35,437     107 1.21 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,715,558     4,240 0.62 %     2,759,464     4,406 0.64 %     2,557,879     5,529 0.86 %  
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,172,752         $ 1,191,900         $ 957,090        
Other Liabilities   30,175           27,907           28,453        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,202,927           1,219,807           985,543        
Shareholders’ Equity:   435,400           420,640           390,209        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,353,885         $ 4,399,911         $ 3,933,631        
                         
Net Interest Spread     3.51 %       3.68 %       3.81 %  
Net Interest Income   $ 37,294       $ 37,945       $ 36,932    
Net Interest Margin     3.71 %       3.87 %       4.06 %  
                         
Overall Cost of Funds     0.44 %       0.45 %       0.63 %  
                         
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.          
                         

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                 
                 
  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020  
  Average       Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                 
Assets                
                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 2,802,246 $ 110,320 5.25%   $ 2,227,681 $ 93,699 5.61%  
SBA PPP Loans 209,041 8,134 5.19%   240,164 4,998 2.77%  
Securities Available for Sale 813,231 9,616 1.58%   444,237 6,380 1.91%  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 91,466 77 0.11%   43,965 291 0.88%  
Total Interest-Earning Assets 3,915,984 128,147 4.36%   2,956,047 105,368 4.75%  
Allowance for Loan Losses (25,383)       (15,046)      
Noninterest-Earning Assets 452,806       283,939      
Total Assets $ 4,343,407 $ 128,147     $ 3,224,940 $ 105,368    
                 
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,588,756 $ 9,538 0.49%   $ 1,866,556 $ 13,826 0.99%  
Subordinated Debt 63,768 2,499 5.23%   25,000 1,266 6.75%  
Subordinated Debt – Trust Preferred Securities 5,000 127 3.39%   2,778 79 3.79%  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 35,309 325 1.23%   116,785 1,538 1.76%  
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 0.00%   61,326 167 0.36%  
Other Borrowings 27,651 118 0.57%   45,179 430 1.27%  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,720,484 12,607 0.62%   2,117,624 17,306 1.09%  
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,170,534       738,578      
Other Liabilities 28,412       26,834      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,198,946       765,412      
Shareholders’ Equity 423,977       341,904      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,343,407       $ 3,224,940      
                 
Net Interest Spread     3.75%       3.66%  
Net Interest Income   $ 115,540       $ 88,062    
Net Interest Margin     3.93%       3.97%  
                 
Overall Cost of Funds     0.43%       0.81%  
                 
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.  
                 
                 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.    
Non-GAAP Measures    
(Unaudited)    
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020       2021     2020      
                 
Interest Income:                
Interest income $ 41,534   $ 42,351   $ 42,461     $ 128,147   $ 105,368      
Core interest income   41,534     42,351     42,461       128,147     105,368      
Interest Expense:                
Interest expense   4,240     4,406     5,529       12,607     17,306      
Core interest expense   4,240     4,406     5,529       12,607     17,306      
Provision for Loan Losses: (b)                
Provision for loan losses   1,147     2,241     2,491       6,747     9,301      
Core provision expense   1,147     2,241     2,491       6,747     9,301      
Other Income:                
Other income   6,348     17,376     4,217       28,807     12,017      
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment   392     540     635       932     509      
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities   11     50     (95 )     66     (120 )    
Core other income   6,751     17,966     4,757       29,805     12,406      
Other Expense:                
Other expense   29,567     31,116     26,951       87,646     71,391      
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (145 )   (94 )   (1,206 )     (249 )   (8,991 )    
Stock option exercises – excess taxes (founder’s grants)                     (71 )    
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   (211 )   (938 )         (1,499 )        
Core other expense   29,211     30,084     25,745     85,898     62,329      
Pre-Tax Income: (a)                
Pre-tax income   12,928     21,964     11,707       49,954     19,387      
(Gains) 1osses on former bank premises and equipment   392     540     635       932     509      
(Gains) 1osses on sale of securities   11     50     (95 )     66     (120 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   145     94     1,206       249     8,991      
Stock option exercises – excess taxes (founder’s grants)                     71      
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   211     938           1,499          
Core pre-tax income   13,687     23,586     13,453       52,700     28,838      
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)                
Provision for income taxes   2,617     4,536     2,098       9,886     3,227      
Tax on (gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   82     113     133       195     107      
Tax on (gains) losses on sale of securities   2     11     (20 )     14     (25 )    
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   24     20     241       46     1,607      
Tax on stock option exercises (founder’s grants)                     601      
Tax on occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   44     197           314          
Core provision for income taxes   2,769     4,877     2,452       10,455     5,517      
Net Income:                
Net income   10,311     17,428     9,609       40,068     16,160      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   310     427     502       737     402      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   9     39     (75 )     52     (95 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   121     74     965       203     7,384      
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder’s grants)                     (530 )    
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair, net of tax   167     741           1,185          
Core net income $ 10,918   $ 18,709   $ 11,001     $ 42,245   $ 23,321      
                 
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 14,075   $ 24,205   $ 14,198     $ 56,701   $ 28,688      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   392     540     635       932     509      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   11     50     (95 )     66     (120 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   145     94     1,206       249     8,991      
Stock option exercises (founder’s grants)                     71      
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   211     938           1,499          
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 14,834   $ 25,827   $ 15,944     $ 59,447   $ 38,139      
                 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   20,513,838     20,827,786     20,704,444       20,692,344     17,409,821      
                 
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50   $ 0.84   $ 0.46     $ 1.94   $ 0.93      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   0.01     0.02     0.02       0.04     0.02      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.00     (0.00 )     0.00     (0.01 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.01     0.00     0.05       0.01     0.43      
Stock option exercises (founder’s grants)                     (0.03 )    
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair, net of tax   0.01     0.04           0.06          
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.53   $ 0.90   $ 0.53     $ 2.05   $ 1.34      
                 
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.69   $ 1.16   $ 0.69     $ 2.74   $ 1.65      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   0.01     0.03     0.03       0.05     0.03      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   0.00     0.00     (0.01 )     0.00     (0.01 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.01     0.00     0.06       0.01     0.52      
Stock option exercises (founder’s grants)                     0.00      
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   0.01     0.05           0.07          
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 0.72   $ 1.24   $ 0.77     $ 2.87   $ 2.19      
                 
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2021 and 2020. These rates approximated  
the marginal tax rates.                
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.            
                 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.    
Non-GAAP Measures    
(Unaudited)    
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2021     2020       2021     2020      
                 
                 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 4,353,885   $ 4,399,911   $ 3,933,631     $ 4,343,407   $ 3,224,940      
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity $ 435,400   $ 420,640   $ 390,209     $ 423,977   $ 341,904      
                 
Net Income:                
Net income $ 10,311   $ 17,428   $ 9,609     $ 40,068   $ 16,160      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment , net of tax   310     427     502       737     402      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities, net of tax   9     39     (75 )     52     (95 )    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   121     74     965       203     7,384      
Stock option exercises, net of tax (founder’s grants)                     (530 )    
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair, net of tax   167     741           1,185          
Core net income $ 10,918   $ 18,709   $ 11,001     $ 42,245   $ 23,321      
                 
Return on average assets   0.95 %   1.58 %   0.98 %     1.23 %   0.67 %    
Core return on average assets   1.00 %   1.70 %   1.12 %     1.30 %   0.96 %    
Return on equity   9.47 %   16.57 %   9.85 %     12.60 %   6.30 %    
Core return on average equity   10.03 %   17.79 %   11.28 %     13.29 %   9.09 %    
                 
Interest Income:                
Interest income $ 41,534   $ 42,351   $ 42,461     $ 128,147   $ 105,368      
Core interest income   41,534     42,351     42,461       128,147     105,368      
Interest Expense:                
Interest expense   4,240     4,406     5,529       12,607     17,306      
Core interest expense   4,240     4,406     5,529       12,607     17,306      
Other Income:                
Other income   6,348     17,376     4,217       28,807     12,017      
(Gains) losses on former bank premises and equipment   392     540     635       932     509      
(Gains) losses on sale of securities   11     50     (95 )     66     (120 )    
Core other income   6,751     17,966     4,757       29,805     12,406      
Other Expense:                
Other expense   29,567     31,116     26,951       87,646     71,391      
Acquisition-related expenses   (145 )   (94 )   (1,206 )     (249 )   (8,991 )    
Stock option exercises – excess taxes (founder’s grants)                     (71 )    
Occupancy and bank premises – hurricane repair   (211 )   (938 )         (1,499 )        
Core other expense $ 29,211   $ 30,084   $ 25,745     $ 85,898   $ 62,329      
                 
Efficiency Ratio:                
Other expense (a) $ 29,567   $ 31,116   $ 26,951     $ 87,646   $ 71,391      
Core other expense (c) $ 29,211   $ 30,084   $ 25,745     $ 85,898   $ 62,329      
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 43,653   $ 55,371   $ 41,054     $ 144,413   $ 99,959      
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 44,045   $ 55,911   $ 41,689     $ 145,345   $ 100,468      
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   67.73 %   56.20 %   65.65 %     60.69 %   71.42 %    
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   66.32 %   53.81 %   61.75 %     59.10 %   62.04 %    
                 
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 4,016,063   $ 3,920,569   $ 3,636,383     $ 3,915,984   $ 2,956,047      
                 
Net Interest Income:                
Net interest income $ 37,294   $ 37,945   $ 36,932     $ 115,540   $ 88,062      
Loan discount accretion   (1,511 )   (1,617 )   (2,270 )     (6,191 )   (4,025 )    
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 35,783   $ 36,328   $ 34,662     $ 109,349   $ 84,037      
                 
Net interest margin (2)   3.71 %   3.87 %   4.06 %     3.93 %   3.97 %    
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.56 %   3.71 %   3.81 %     3.72 %   3.79 %    
Net interest spread   3.51 %   3.68 %   3.81 %     3.75 %   3.66 %    
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion   3.36 %   3.52 %   3.56 %     3.53 %   3.48 %    
                 
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.                
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.                
                 

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
         
         
  September 30, June 30, September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020  
         
Total Shareholders’ (Common) Equity:        
Total shareholders’ equity $ 430,221   $ 431,006   $ 398,086    
Goodwill   (60,062 )   (60,062 )   (53,627 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (12,835 )   (13,271 )   (10,061 )  
Total tangible common equity $ 357,324   $ 357,673   $ 334,398    
         
         
Total Assets:        
Total assets $ 4,405,217   $ 4,323,959   $ 3,954,670    
Goodwill   (60,062 )   (60,062 )   (53,627 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (12,835 )   (13,271 )   (10,061 )  
Total tangible assets $ 4,332,320   $ 4,250,626   $ 3,890,982    
         
Common shares outstanding   20,383,504     20,740,759     20,667,237    
         
Book value per common share $ 21.11   $ 20.78   $ 19.26    
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.53   $ 17.24   $ 16.18    
Common equity to total assets   9.77 %   9.97 %   10.07 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.25 %   8.41 %   8.59 %  
         

