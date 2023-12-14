Tatari was recognized for cultivating first-time TV advertisers, the introduction of TVP Direct, and launching a privacy-first CTV ad solution sister company, Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across convergent TV (linear, streaming, and online video), was recognized by Business Insider as one of the top 16 Hottest Adtech Companies of 2023 .

This marks the second time BI has named Tatari a “hot adtech company,” recognizing the company’s achievements in building infrastructure to modernize TV advertising. Tatari is owned and operated by Infra, a holding company that also houses TheViewPoint, a supply-side streaming monetization platform, and Vault, which offers a data clean room solution for TV advertising

Throughout 2023, hundreds of brands and agencies used the Tatari platform to buy, measure, and optimize TV ad campaigns that drove real business outcomes. This year, 140 new brands launched campaigns through Tatari’s platform, with one-third being first-time TV advertisers.

Advertisers choose to work with Tatari for its advanced incremental measurement , ability to buy directly from publishers (as opposed to solely programmatic), and the flexibility to use the platform on a self-serve basis or with add-on support services from data scientists, media buyers, and strategists.

Tatari also further strengthened its collaboration with Shopify, allowing merchants to access a closed-loop attribution system that shows how their ad spend on linear and streaming TV directly translates to purchases. Tatari’s Shopify app has helped more than 200 Shopify customers easily access TV advertising with a simple integration.

“Our mission has not changed from seven years ago when we set out to democratize TV advertising for brands. However, it has evolved to building tech for agencies and publishers too, as we continuously uncover areas of opportunity to modernize the infrastructure that connects demand and supply” commented Tatari CEO, Philip Inghelbrecht. “We are honored to be recognized among such an esteemed list of adtech companies.”

Business Insider highlighted Tatari for its June 2023 launch of Vault, a sister company focused on privacy-first technology solutions for TV advertising. Vault’s first product is a data clean room (DCR) solution for streaming TV advertising , which enables advertisers to buy across streaming platforms with guaranteed cross-platform measurement and a clear, clean look into performance while enhancing privacy for sensitive first-party data. The Vault DCR is the first and only compatible solution that allows CTV publishers and ad buyers to share data in a tokenized, privacy-compliant fashion, solving the fragmentation problem for both sides with current solutions available in the market.

TheViewPoint (TVP), was also highlighted for launching TVP Direct , a tech solution that replaces traditional IOs by instead facilitating direct buys through ad server integration. TVP Direct automates the majority of a publisher’s direct sales business and creates more margin by eliminating the ad tech tax that often comes with middlemen in programmatic sales.

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for Brands, Agencies, and Publishers. Clients include Made In, Daily Harvest, Wpromote, and Fubo. Recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies , Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv .