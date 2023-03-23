New website traces remarkable growth of the American offshore wind industry over the past decade

Baltimore, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Business Network for Offshore Wind, the leading non-profit working to accelerate offshore wind development and build a dedicated manufacturing supply chain in the United States, is marking its tenth anniversary by launching a campaign that celebrates the remarkable growth of the American offshore wind industry over the last decade. A new anniversary website highlights the Network’s role in charting the course for American offshore wind.

Watch the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s tenth anniversary video here.

For more than a decade, the Business Network for Offshore Wind has worked to unlock opportunities to harness the vast potential of offshore wind energy and grow America’s domestic supply chain capacity. What began in 2013 as a small group of Maryland businesses with a shared vision has transformed into a diverse coalition of nearly 600 member groups and businesses working collectively to increase coordination and reduce barriers to offshore wind deployment.

The Network brings together businesses, developers, policymakers, international experts, and economic development agencies to increase coordination and reduce barriers to offshore wind deployment for the benefit of America’s economy, environment, and workforce. From the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum—the Network’s annual signature event and the largest offshore wind conference in the Americas— taking place next week in Baltimore, to creating critical industry products like the Supply Chain Connect registry, OSW Market Dashboard, and Foundation 2 Blade trainings, the Network is committed to meeting the dynamic needs of a fast-evolving industry.

“Ten years ago, we started the Business Network for Offshore Wind with the shared mission to break down the barriers that have held back the U.S. offshore wind industry for far too long,” said Liz Burdock, President and CEO of Business Network for Offshore Wind. “Today, we are at an inflection point as the market transitions from demonstration to commercialization-at-scale, and we have a visible pipeline of construction-ready projects for the first time. Offshore wind is the tip of the spear for renewable ocean energy—not only can it power our homes and businesses, but it can be the foundation for new technologies, new innovations, and breakthrough climate solutions. As we celebrate the progress we have made, we also have an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and look forward to the next ten years because our work is far from complete—we know that working together, a future powered by offshore wind is possible.”

