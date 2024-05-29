A small business owner and former city councilman has won a tight primary fight and is now tasked with flipping one of Texas’ bluest House districts for Republicans, the Associated Press projects.

Republican Darrell Day, who served as a member of the Arlington City Council and founded an executive search business, defeated his opponent, former Southern Methodist University football player David Blewett, in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff for the state’s 32nd Congressiona

[Read Full story at source]