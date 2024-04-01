Maine’s beloved outdoor trail network could receive millions of dollars of improvements under a proposal conservationists have asked lawmakers to put before voters.

The state has long been a destination for hikers, cyclists, snowshoers and other outdoor adventurers, and the state has more than 14,000 miles of snowmobile trails alone. A proposal before the Maine Legislature would ask voters to approve $30 million in public money for the design, development and maintenance of both

[Read Full story at source]