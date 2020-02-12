Businessman Andrew Yang ends eclectic presidential bid

Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur whose unlikely White House bid evolved into a serious campaign thanks to grassroots enthusiasm, pulled out of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday after New Hampshire delivered him a second straight poor showing.
