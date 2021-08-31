Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BusPatrol Launches First School Bus Safety Program in North Carolina With Harnett County Schools

BusPatrol Launches First School Bus Safety Program in North Carolina With Harnett County Schools

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

All 300 school buses are now equipped with advanced safety technology including stop-arm cameras

School buses in Harnett County will be equipped with AI-powered stop-arm cameras

School buses in Harnett County will be equipped with AI-powered stop-arm cameras

Harnett County is the first district in North Carolina to partner with BusPatrol to improve school bus safety

Harnett County is the first district in North Carolina to partner with BusPatrol to improve school bus safety

Harnett County, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harnett County Schools and the County of Harnett have partnered with BusPatrol to implement a new safety initiative to protect students when they return to school. School buses will be equipped with AI-powered stop-arm cameras that can capture the license plates of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses, to help local law enforcement curb school bus stop-arm violations.

Harnett County Schools is the first school district in North Carolina to partner with BusPatrol to launch its school bus safety program. 

As part of the partnership, all 300 school buses will be equipped with LTE connectivity, emergency response technology, and stop-arm enforcement solutions. This includes a bundle of eight cloud-managed 360-degree safety cameras including stop-arm cameras to deter drivers from illegally passing school buses. The equipment, installation, and maintenance are provided at zero cost to the school district, county, or taxpayer.

According to reports, more than 3,000 drivers illegally pass school buses every day in North Carolina. Every time a driver ignores a school bus stop-arm, a child is put at risk.

The safety program combines education and enforcement to improve school bus safety and reduce the rate that drivers illegally pass school buses. In fact, stop-arm violations have been reduced by up to 30% year-over-year in communities that have implemented a BusPatrol school bus safety program.

Dr. Aaron L. Fleming, Superintendent of Harnett County Schools, said: “Student safety is paramount to Harnett County Schools, and we are proud to have BusPatrol as a partner. Our students’ safety starts and ends with a bus ride and parents put their trust in our hands. We know that our students’ transportation is even more safe and secure with BusPatrol.”

Speaking about the program, Jean Souliere, CEO and Founder at BusPatrol, said: “Our goal is to create a reflex in drivers, so that every time they see a school bus on the roads, they slow down and prepare to stop. This partnership represents an exciting milestone for BusPatrol, as it’s the first time we are launching a program in North Carolina. We’re proud to partner with Harnett County Schools and the County of Harnett to make roads safer for local students.” 

According to North Carolina DMV, when a school bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers, the driver of any other vehicle that approaches the school bus from any direction on the same street, highway or public vehicular area shall bring the other vehicle to a full stop and remain stopped. The driver of the other vehicle shall not proceed to move, pass or attempt to pass the school bus until the mechanical stop signal has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off and the bus has started to move. The penalty for a first-time violation according to state law is $400.

Attachments

  • BusPatrol camera
  • INSTALLATION_06 -edit 
CONTACT: Kate Spree
BusPatrol
438-939-9869
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.