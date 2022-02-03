Breaking News
ButcherJoseph Advises InVision on Sale to Its Employees

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Saint Louis, MO, February 2021 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to InVision (“InVision” or the “Company”) on its sale to the InVision Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).  InVision is an insight-fueled, creatively-driven agency specializing in integrated brand experiences and communications programs. They design engagement solutions that cut through the noise, provide clarity, and deliver meaningful content—changing hearts, minds and behaviors along the way.  The transaction closed on December 29, 2021.  
  
Drew Hagen, InVision’s Chief Culture Officer, stated, “InVisionites have proven time and again that they are invested in the long-term success of our agency, and we are honored to be able to offer them this benefit. From day one, Rod and I built this agency with a focus on our people, and we believe this move will ensure a strong future for all of them — and will also help us continue to attract and retain the best talent.” 

The formation of an ESOP makes the Company 100% employee-owned.  As an ESOP-owned agency, the Company’s stock is now wholly held by the ESOP, for the exclusive benefit of its employees. InVision will allocate ownership shares annually, as part of employees’ retirement benefits.  

“The economic power of an employee-owned agency can drive employee retention, job growth, wages, and productivity,” said Rod Mickels, InVision’s CEO and co-founder. “That stands to benefit not only our employees, but also, every one of our clients.”  

ButcherJoseph senior investment banker, Rick Hennessey, commented, “It was clear from the outset that InVision was a natural fit for the ESOP structure. The agency has a reputation for innovation and creative client solutions, which is propelled by a talented employee base. The new ownership structure will bolster what is an already strong culture.  The agency is exceptionally well positioned for continued success.”   

About InVision Communications 
Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service audience engagement agency, we move people to action through connected experiences and integrated communications that are anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters. Founded in 1991, InVision is headquartered in the SF Bay Area, with offices also in New York and Chicago. 

About ButcherJoseph & Co. 

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPsmergers and acquisitionsprivate capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence in Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; Palm Beach, FL; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN.

