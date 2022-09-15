Breaking News
ButcherJoseph & Co. Announced as Finalist of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards

Named a finalist for its sell-side advisory roles in three transactions across five award categories

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Saint Louis, MO, September 2022 – The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 21st Annual M&A Advisor Awards. ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph” or “the Firm”) was named a finalist for its sell-side advisory roles in three transactions across five award categories. 

In both the Materials Deal of the Year and Corporate Strategic Deal of the Year categories, ButcherJoseph & Co. is recognized for leading the divestiture of aggregates and asphalt assets by Fred Weber, Incto New Frontier Materials. In the M&A Deal of the Year and Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year categories, the Firm is a finalist for representing InVision in its sale to the InVision Employee Stock Ownership Plan Lastly, in the Industrials Deal of the Year category, ButcherJoseph is a nominee as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Smith Transport, Incin its sale to Heartland Express Inc

The awards will be presented, and winners revealed at a Black-Tie Gala on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in New York City.

“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. ButcherJoseph & Co. was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize ButcherJoseph as finalists for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “ButcherJoseph & Co. represents the best of the M&A industry in 2021-22 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

ButcherJoseph & Co. Managing Partner Keith Butcher said, “We are honored to be recognized by The M&A Advisor for our work leading the sale of Smith Transport to Heartland Express; the divestiture of Fred Weber’s aggregates and asphalt assets to New Frontier Materials; and the acquisition of InVision by the InVision Employee Stock Ownership Plan.  None of this would be possible without our team of highly skilled M&A professionals and their dedication and commitment to delivering the optimal outcome for each of our clients.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.
ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPsmergers and acquisitionsprivate capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; Palm Beach, FL; Charlotte, NC; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nashville, TN.

About The M&A Advisor
Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. www.maadvisor.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT FOR BUTCHERJOSEPH & CO.: 
Jack Thurston VP, Marketing 
ButcherJoseph & Co. 
PH: 314-342-9786 
Email: jack.thurston@butcherjoseph.com  
www.butcherjoseph.com   

CONTACT FOR THE M&A ADVISOR: 
Roger Aguinaldo Founder and CEO 
The M&A Advisor 
PH: 718-997-7906 
Email: raguinaldo@maadvisor.com

