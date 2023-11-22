ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saint Louis, MO, November 22, 2023 – The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 22nd

Annual M&A Advisor Awards to a sold-out gala at The New York Athletic Club during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit. ButcherJoseph & Co. won the Consumer Staples Deal of the Year Award for the sale of Brewing-Science Institute (BSI) to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

The M&A Advisor Awards honors the professionals whose activities

set the benchmark for successful dealmaking. This year, over 350 nominees, representing over 500 companies, earned the title as finalists for the awards.

“The award recipients represent the best in the mergers and acquisitions industry this

past year and earned these honors by standing out in a group of extremely impressive

finalists,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Ranging from

large multi-billion dollar deals to lower middle market deals, we are recognizing the

leading transactions, firms, and individuals that represent the highest levels of

accomplishment.”

“We are honored to receive the Consumer Staples Deal of the Year Award from The M&A Advisor for the successful sale of Brewing-Science Institute to its employees,” said ButcherJoseph & Co. Vice President Carter Smith . “This achievement underscores our commitment to our clients in facilitating strategic transactions that empower employees and businesses to create lasting value. We extend our congratulations to the entire team at BSI for their vision and hard work in making this ESOP acquisition a success and cementing their competitive edge in the industry.”

For a detailed list of the Award Winners for the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards, CLICK HERE .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services to accelerate the pace of dealmaking. www.maadvisor.com

CONTACT: CONTACT FOR BUTCHERJOSEPH & CO.: Jack Thurston VP, Marketing ButcherJoseph & Co. PH: 314-342-9786 Email: Jack.Thurston@butcherjoseph.com www.butcherjoseph.com CONTACT FOR THE M&A ADVISOR: Steven Finney The M&A Advisor PH: 212-951-1550 Email: awards@maadvisor.com www.maadvisor.com