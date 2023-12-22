Believes FC Should Initiate a Strategic Review for the Education Division, Which Could be Worth $200mm to a Strategic Buyer

A Sale of the Education Division in Conjunction with a Significant Step-Up in Buybacks, Could Drive 50% Accretion to FC’s FCF/share and Yield a Stock Price of $83+

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC (“Butler Hall”, “we”, or “our”) which owns shares of Franklin Covey Co. (“FC” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to FC’s board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

A full copy of the letter is attached below and is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/673ce465-6505-45c1-a11f-e5845a79d1dc

CONTACT: Contacts: Michael Rybak 424-644-6008 Brad Lundy 424-644-6009