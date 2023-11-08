Believes That InMode’s Net Cash Balance, Amounting to More Than 40% of its Market Cap, Provides InMode With a Unique Opportunity to Create Shareholder Value
Strongly Believes InMode to be One of the Few GLP-1 Winners
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A fund managed by Butler Hall Capital LLC (“Butler Hall”, “we”, or “our”) which owns shares of InMode Ltd. (“INMD” or the “Company”), has issued an open letter to INMD’s board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value.
A full copy of the letter is attached below and is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ad000e2-dba3-4a42-a1dc-29ade6638372
CONTACT: Contact: Brad Lundy 424-644-6009
