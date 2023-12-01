Rising Preference for Premium Food Products with Extended Shelf Life Stimulating Adoption of Buttermilk Powder

Rockville, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Buttermilk Powder Market , as revealed in a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, is estimated at US$ 3.02 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for buttermilk powder is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Rising consumption of buttermilk powder is attributed to growing awareness about its health benefits among health-conscious consumers. In addition, it is adopted to offer creamy dairy textures to eatables and for even distribution of flavors. Several individuals are using buttermilk powder due to its feature to prevent the formation of fat granules into one large mass to improve product appearance.

Key Segments of Buttermilk Powder Industry Research Report

By Type By Nature By End User By Distribution Channel By Region Atmospheric Roller Dried

Spray Dried Organic

Conventional Retail

Foodservice

Industrial

Animal Feed Business to Business

Business to Consumer North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Improved oral and bone health, improved blood pressure, etc., are some of the key benefits of using buttermilk powder. Rising consumption of organic buttermilk powder in animal feed and food & beverages industries is predicted to stimulate its adoption in the coming 10 years. Buttermilk powder is also used as a replacement for skimmed milk powder because of its organoleptic properties.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global buttermilk powder market is pegged at US$ 3.02 billion in 2024.

Worldwide sales of buttermilk powder are forecasted to reach US$ 5.57 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is predicted to expand at 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to hold 25.2% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

Sales of buttermilk powder in Japan are predicted to reach US$ 231.6 million by the end of 2034.

Demand for buttermilk powder in Canada is estimated at US$ 122.1 million in 2024.

The industrial segment is predicted to account for 36.6% share of the global market by 2034.

“Widespread application of dry buttermilk powder as an effective alternative to skimmed milk powder and as a functional ingredient is predicted to fuel its demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominence of China in East Asia Due to Increased Awareness about Health Benefits of Buttermilk Powder

Increased sales of buttermilk powder in China are attributed to the rising awareness about its health benefits. Easy preservation and longer shelf life of buttermilk powder are also contributing to its growing demand in China. Further, its use in bakeries & confectioneries is projected to be a triggering factor to stimulate its demand.

Leading Buttermilk Powder Manufacturers

Key companies manufacturing buttermilk powder are Hoogwegt Group, All American Foods, Contenental Dairy Facilities, LLC, Agropur, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, DFA Ingredients Solutions, IPS-Ingredis, North Cork Creameries, Lactalis Ingredients, NOW Health Group, Dairygold Deutschland Handels GmbH, California Dairies, Inc., Westland Milk Products, Valio Ltd., Uelzena Group, Numidia BV, ACE International LLP, Bempresa, and Michigan Milk Producer Association.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 5.57 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

The forecast indicates that spray-dried buttermilk powder is poised to capture a 50.5% share of the global market revenue by 2034. The escalating demand for spray-dried buttermilk powder, in contrast to the atmospheric roller-dried variant, is attributed to its superior solubility. Consequently, reconstituting spray-dried milk into liquid form becomes notably easier, offering enhanced convenience for various food applications.

The utilization of spray-drying technology contributes to the preservation of buttermilk’s texture, flavor, and overall quality. In comparison to alternative drying methods, this technology retains more of the original characteristics that might otherwise undergo changes during the processing stage.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the buttermilk powder market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (atmospheric roller dried, spray dried), nature (organic, conventional), end user (retail, foodservice, industrial, animal feed), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

