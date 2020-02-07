Buttigieg declared Iowa winner after technical glitches delay result

Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses on Thursday after a long delay in releasing the results, reshaping the 2020 race and raising doubts about the future of one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who finished a disappointing fourth.
